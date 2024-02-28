Los Alamos accident: Multi-vehicle car crash leaves one dead and two injured

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, on the Los Alamos truck route has been confirmed. While one victim was killed in the deadly crash, two other individuals sustained severe injuries. They further had to be airlifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with the LAPD, the LAFD also arrived on the scene to provide further assistance. Authorities shut down the area for several hours to facilitate the investigation process. The entire community is in a state of shock after the deadly crash occurred.

A multi-vehicle crash in Los Alamos on Tuesday killed a man from Santa Fe and injured two other individuals

Los Alamos community is horrified after a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred on February 27 at about 7:30 am local time. Authorities responded to the crash scene at N.M. 501/East Jemez Road near mile marker 7 in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

KRQE reported that apart from the 44-year-old deceased male victim, a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been injured. All the victims were rushed to Cristus St. Vincent Hospital after the crash. According to law enforcement officials, the road was shut down till 1:45 pm local time.

A statement issued by LAPD Commander Daniel Roberts, reported by KRQE, read,

"Our department sends our deepest condolences to the families and individuals affected by this incident. We strongly encourage commuters to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and exercise caution while traveling to and from work."

Roberts expressed condolences to the victims' families. He also highlighted the importance of following traffic rules to avoid such tragic events. The police department's crash team is investigating the incident to find out all the details.

Authorities are investigating the Tuesday crash to find out what possibly led to it

The case is an active investigation while the community is trying to heal from the tragedy. LAPD Commander Daniel Roberts further mentioned in his statement,

"We thank the community for their patience as the road closure was necessary to ensure safety and proper documentation of the scene."

During the investigation, authorities also urged motorists to choose a different route for commuting so the investigation isn't interrupted. Police are yet to reveal further information about the multi-vehicle crash.

Before the deadly crash, California experienced another multi-vehicle crash in January this year. The crash involved 35 vehicles, and police informed that while two people were killed, nine others sustained injuries. The vehicles impacted in the crash were reportedly 17 passenger cars and 18 semi-trucks.

On Friday, another fatal crash took place in California, which killed eight people. One person who survived the crash is expected to recover from the injuries sustained in the crash. While talking about the case, California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Ruvalcaba spoke about the significance of having seat belts on.