"Loser behaviour": Internet reacts to news of Anatomy of a Fall star Messi missing the Oscars

In a devastating turn of events for dog lovers, Anatomy of a Fall’s star actor, Messi the border collie, will be giving the Academy Awards a miss.

The dog had won hearts in his appearances at other award shows, and many fans expected a cameo at the Oscars as well, where Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, is a best picture nominee. The news of his absence has not been taken well, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Comment byu/Sisiwakanamaru from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Messi's impeccable performance as Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall made him a fan favorite

Expand Tweet

The puppy played the role of Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall, and his unexpectedly emotional performance in the near-death scene made him go viral. However, it was his appearance at the many award shows the movie was nominated for that really cemented his position as a fan favorite.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, Messi’s trainer and mom, Laura Martin, said that all the attention started at Cannes, where Anatomy of a Fall started its awards circuit run and took home the Palme d’Or. Messi, too, was awarded a special prize: the Palm Dog. She said,

“All of this attention began at Cannes. There were a few interviews in France, but what we’ve been experiencing here in America — with the attention to this dog and his acting — it’s beyond anything we anticipated. It’s probably the maximum that you can accomplish in this field.”

According to the Hollywood reporter, the reason behind Messi’s absence was that allegedly not all parties were pleased with the dog stealing the limelight and felt like it would give Anatomy of a Fall undue advantage during the voting window. This complaint was made by multiple companies with films that had been nominated for the Oscars.

This new information has not been taken well by fans of Messi. Many demanded that his attendance be made necessary. Several others criticized those responsible for the complaint, stating that instead of getting insecure about the dog’s cuteness, they should work harder at their own craft. There is even a petition to give the border collie a nomination for the best supporting actor, so it is well within his rights to attend the ceremony.

Comment byu/Sisiwakanamaru from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sisiwakanamaru from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sisiwakanamaru from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/Sisiwakanamaru from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Messi may not be able to attend the Oscar ceremony, he was definitely the star of the Oscar nominees lunch. Several clips of the dog playing around with superstars have gone viral, though some might argue that the dog is the biggest superstar of them all. Everyone from Ryan Gosling to Billie Eilish to Bradley Cooper appears to be his fans.

Laura Martin said,

“The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes. They were hugging and petting, and they really had a vibe. Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection.”

Expand Tweet

That was not the only thing on the agenda for the border collie. In his brief trip to Los Angeles, he participated in a press junket, enjoyed a day in Venice Beach, and posed for pictures with Olivia Wilde at a live reading of the Anatomy of a Fall screenplay.

Incidentally, this is not the first time an animal has been so involved in a movie’s promotion. In fact, other animals have even attended the Oscars. Uggie, the late Parson Russell Terrier, who acted opposite Jean Dujardin in The Artist, was on stage when the film won Best Picture in 2012. And in 2023, a doppleganger donkey joined Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel onstage for a bit based on Banshees of Inisherin.

While it is definitely disappointing that Messi will have to give the Oscar a miss, there is no denying that the dog has made his place in the entertainment industry.