Park Hyung-sik's recent interview with Carol Cheng has captured the attention of K-drama fans, particularly for his discussion about the strong bond within the Wooga Squad. The Doctor Slump star appeared on The Do Show, hosted by the Chinese-Canadian actor Carol Cheng.

The Wooga Squad comprises actors Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS member V, and record producer Peak Boy. Recently, on The Do Show, Park Hyung-sik was asked about the roles the squad members play when they hang out with each other. Describing them as his family, the Happiness actor said,

"Seo-joon hyung in terms of family relationships, is like a father. And then Peak Boy hyung is the eldest son. Next, Woo-shik hyung, who's like the second son who doesn't listen, is very mischievous. And V is an immature maknae. And then I feel like I take on a bit of a motherly role."

Fans were delighted to hear about this, as they witnessed them supporting and cheering for each other on their projects. They expressed their love for the squad on social media. A user on X said, "Love supportive Wooga to bits."

Expand Tweet

"Hyungsik motherly role": Fans react as Park Hyung-sik talks about Park Seo-joon, BTS' V, and others' roles in the group

Expand Tweet

The Wooga Squad is widely known among K-pop and K-drama fans as it consists of popular Korean celebrities like Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, BTS’ Kim Taehyung, Peak Boy, and Choi Woo-shik.

Fans have witnessed their bond multiple times when the group members have demonstrated their support for one another by showing up at film screenings or promoting music releases on social media platforms.

On March 3, The Do Show featured Park Hyung-sik, where he opened up about the long-time friendship of the Wooga squad. As translated by @hyungsikness on X, he said,

"They all have different personalities, but they seem to have one common bond among them. That's why I feel most comfortable when we're together, I think they are the friends who give me the most comfort and strength."

He further added,

"So even if we don't see each other often, they feel like friends who are always by my side and whom I always want to see. So that's why our relationship continues and the reason it is maintained, I think."

Fans once again celebrated this Wooga Squad moment, which gave them an insight into their wholesome day-to-day lives. Particularly, BTS fans expressed their gratitude towards the actor for taking care of Kim Taehyung.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, all the Wooga Squad members appeared in the variety show titled In the Soop: Friendcation, which was released in 2022. Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik's Doctor Slump, featuring Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong-ha, is currently airing on Netflix and JTBC.