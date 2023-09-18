Luke Grimes' Stagecoach performance ignites excitement in the Yellowstone fandom

Yellowstone is a massive hit among fans, and Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, is especially famous. Although there is no assurance of when Kayce Dutton will return to our screens, there is certainty regarding where Luke Grimes will be in the coming year.

The Yellowstone actor is also a successful country music performer. Grimes recently made some major announcements regarding his musical career. He informed his followers on Instagram that he will make his return appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2024. Although there is still no clear release date for his debut album, fans have been excitedly awaiting its arrival.

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is excited about his return to the Stagecoach Music Festival

Prior to his major musical debut, the actor who plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone produced a number of songs, including the well-known No Horse to Ride, Hold On, and Oh Ohio.

Grimes was especially excited about his return to the Stagecoach Music Festival and took to Instagram to share his excitement with his fans. This is what he wrote on the social media site:

"Thanks @stagecoach for having me back for round two! See you guys again in 2024!"

Luke Grimes joined the Universal Music Group Nashville label in December 2022, and since then, he has released a lot of singles. Additionally, he disclosed on Instagram that a season 5 episode of Yellowstone featured his song No Horse to Ride. He couldn't wait to see where his newfound career took him, as he later stated in a press statement at the time.

Grimes is extremely passionate about his career in music. Most recently, he revealed a new version of his song Hold On, working in duet with Northern Irish co-writer Foy Vance. He was extremely ecstatic to be working with an artist as popular as Vance.

"I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest."

Grimes has plenty of time to focus on his music career since Yellowstone has been put on hold for the foreseeable future. He is on tour this summer at the Stagecoach Music Festival and will also be appearing at fairs and festivals all throughout America. Fans also cannot wait to listen to his debut album in its entirety.