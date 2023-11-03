"Lyrics are just lyrics": BTS' Jungkook dishes about breaking norms for his solo career during his recent interview with The Atlantic

On Friday, November 3, The Atlantic released an article about the recent interview they had with BTS' Jungkook, who rolled out his first solo album, Golden, on the very same day.

However, given that the idol already made his solo debut back in September and put forth two exciting tracks, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), both of which were fully in English and took a mature route in terms of lyrics, several questions about the idol's unique take on his solo career have popped up.

While fans were naturally curious about his solo career, which consciously or unconsciously broke away from the norms of the Korean music industry, Jungkook addressed the same during his interview with The Atlantic. In response to the reactions he gained, the idol stated:

"Lyrics are just lyrics, and images are just images."

BTS' Jungkook opens up about his thoughts on breaking away from the Korean music industry's conservatism with his latest title track, Golden

BTS' Jungkook released his first studio album, Golden, on November 3, which holds its title track, Standing Next to You. During his interview, it was pointed out that the title track dealt with several mature themes such as s*x, substances, and more, and they've been more explicitly put forth in comparison to his earlier releases.

The idol was asked about the reactions he's been garnering for the same, given the fact that much of its lyrics break away from the Korean music industry's conventions. To this, he replied that it was not a conscious effort he's been trying to make, and his past image, as the supposed innocent maknae of the group, is not picked up to be redefined.

"Jungkook back then was Jungkook back then, and somehow, I become who I am right now. The one that's making all the judgement calls is me, myself, in this very moment. I'm not thinking, "Oh, I have to break away from that cute image as the youngest member..." Lyrics are just lyrics and images are just images."

Through the same, the idol aims to communicate the fact that his musical career is something that he personally wants to dive into in terms of creating songs. However, this isn't to be reciprocated or perceived as an autobiographical work or a representation of his personal life. This description especially makes more sense in light of the idol's prevalent nickname, the Golden Maknae, which refers to his characteristic as the talented and all-rounder youngest member of the group, BTS.

In other news, fans have been extremely thrilled about Jungkook's first solo album release, Golden, which consists of eleven songs, including his previous releases 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and SEVEN (feat. Latto). In addition to the already exciting collaborations that have fallen through so far, there have been many other artists, like DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and others, who've featured in the idol's album.

Regardless, fans have been extremely happy and delighted about the idol wisely addressing one of the major questions directed at him with respect to his solo career.