"Made no sense": Why are Survivor fans angry over Kane Fritzler's elimination?

Episode 9 of Survivor season 44 aired on CBS on Wednesday, April 26, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a challenge where the contestants had to earn rice by participating in a game. Lauren, Carson, Kane, and Heidi sat out on the challenge so that others could play. Danny and Carolyn both claimed that they would not vote out people who did not do the challenge.

Kane, however, knew that he was still in danger of elimination as Danny and Heidi were already making plans to vote him out. Initially, Ratu and Tika planned on voting out Danny as he was a very strong player. Later on, Yam Yam pointed out that Kane had voted against him and wanted to take him out. While others supported him, Carolyn said that Danny was their biggest threat.

In the council, Danny called out Kane for sitting out on the rice challenge. Three Tika players voted against Kane. In total, Kane received 5 elimination votes and was sent home.

Survivor fans were shocked by this elimination as they felt that Danny was a much bigger threat than Kane. Danny’s team was playing well in the game and had even blindsided some players in the past. This made him the natural choice for elimination.

However, after it was determined that Kane would be the one leaving, fans slammed the players for voting off a weak contestant when they could have used idols to send home Danny.

Penny @ScaryD15 It made no sense to send Kane to jury he was really not a threat I just don't get it #Survivor

Survivor fans angry as Kane takes home a fake idol

Yam Tam and Carolyn had told Jaime that Tribe Soka was aiming for her. Jaime grew concerned that the team’s advantages might be stolen by a ‘Knowledge Is Power’ game. She gave Kane her idol while Lauren gave Jaime her extra vote.

The team did not know that it was a fake idol and Kane went home with the same thing hidden in his socks.

Survivor fans wanted to see the idol being played and slammed the players for sending Kane home so early in the competition, when they could have eliminated Danny.

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 So Kane had Jaime's "idol" darn it I just wanted to see a fake idol played at some point #Survivor

lee @cheerupskeetz nooo kane went out with the fake idol i really wanted to see that being played #survivor

Carlos Guerrero @c4rlosguerrero Ok, Danny is a HUGE threat right now and I feel like they could all have seen that at the time. Voting Kane was so stupid of them. Carolyn be speaking for me out there. #Survivor #Survivor 44

Stephanie @Steph832 Getting rid of Kane over Danny is a dumb decision #Survivor

Michael @michaelmendolia I don't like Danny. I don't think Kane should've gone this week #Survivor

George Coulouras @georgecoulouras #Survivor How do you vote Kane over Danny or Lauren lmao

Recap of Survivor season 44 episode 9

CBS' description of the episode, titled Under the Wing of a Dragon, read:

"Castaways must negotiate to earn a big pot of rice for the entire tribe; the castaways put their best foot forward to earn immunity at the next tribal council."

Everyone tried to find the idol on the field. Kane wanted to make sure that Danny did not find the idol, which was already claimed by Heidi. The cast then played a sacrifice immunity challenge and Frannie won the necklace for the first time in the game.

Everyone started whispering when Jeff declared a chaotic elimination game. The cast reconfirmed with each other that they wanted to vote out Danny, only to eliminate Kane later on.

CBS airs fresh episodes of Survivor every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

