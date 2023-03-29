"Magnus was the definitive winner": The Voice fans agree with Chance The Rapper's choice of picking Magnus over Alyssa  

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the second round of battles. Two more contestants from each coach's team battled it out against each other in hopes of impressing the coaches. While all coaches provided their feedback, the final decision on whom to advance forward was on the team coach.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Magnus and Alyssa from Chance The Rapper's team battled it out and delivered a great performance. Although both put in a lot of effort, the coach ultimately chose to go with Magnus to the next round. Alyssa had to sadly make her exit from the competition.

Fans respected Chance's choice and loved Magnus' performance. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The show has made established stars with a huge fan base and season 23 is no different. Many talented contestants have attained a lot of success and have already moved on to the next round. A few others were saved by fellow coaches as they used their steals. Viewers have also picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

Magnus and Alyssa battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the coaches getting ready for the second battle rounds of the competition. Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and Blake Shelton provided feedback and criticism on the contestants' performances and chose the ones they wanted to advance.

Magnus and Alyssa were paired up by Chance The Rapper to sing together in the battles. The coach wanted to blend rock and soul together and paired the two as he felt they could do justice to his vision. Ahead of the performance, the duo reflected on their journey and being part of Team Chance.

Magnus revealed that singing was his passion and was grateful to be a part of Chance The Rapper's team. He felt that his coach wore different hats and was inspirational in the way he created music. Alyssa, for her part, called the coach "a pioneer in the industry," and an innovator who changed the game.

For their performance, The Voice contestants performed Elton John's Your Song. Chance felt that the song would bring out both of their strengths. While Kelly Clarkson loved the performance, she asked them not to do a vibrato the whole time, as it could get distracting. However, she confessed to leaning more towards Magnus.

Blake Shelton agreed with Kelly, but Niall Horan leaned more towards Alyssa for her breakdown of character. Chance told Alyssa that her rendition of the song only got better each time she performed it. The coach explained that Magnus had an upper hand in conveying the "intentionality behind the lyrics."

The Voice coach ultimately picked Magnus to move forward with. Although he felt that Alyssa continued to grow, he said that Magnus had a great take on the song and would do great in the competition.

Fans agree with Chance's pick and love Magnus on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their love for Magnus and thought he could go far in the competition.

Everlon Moulton @EverlonmMoulton @chancetherapper #TheVoice So glad Magnus is going to the next level, he has a unique sound! @chancetherapper #TheVoice So glad Magnus is going to the next level, he has a unique sound!

Rebecca @BeccaLuebbers @chancetherapper #TheVoice #go team Chance I think Magnus is going to do you well!!! @chancetherapper #TheVoice #go team Chance I think Magnus is going to do you well!!!

tom @thom_ahs twitter.com/nbcthevoice/st… The Voice @NBCTheVoice "Your Song" by @imalyssalazar and MAGNUS is so so gorgeous "Your Song" by @imalyssalazar and MAGNUS is so so gorgeous https://t.co/hn3oTnPZvj Love this song but an odd choice for the artists to sing. Glad we heard Alyssa in full! But damn Magnus surprised me, he was so solid all the way through and he made it his own. His tone was crazy, definitely stepped it up from the blinds. #TheVoice Love this song but an odd choice for the artists to sing. Glad we heard Alyssa in full! But damn Magnus surprised me, he was so solid all the way through and he made it his own. His tone was crazy, definitely stepped it up from the blinds. #TheVoice twitter.com/nbcthevoice/st…

Veronica @Veronic43673896 @chancetherapper #TheVoice OMG, Magnus is going all the way to the top. @chancetherapper #TheVoice OMG, Magnus is going all the way to the top.

SouthSideGal ☘️ @SheilaFWall @chancetherapper #TheVoice



Magnus is such a great choice. He’s been on my team since Day One Magnus is such a great choice. He’s been on my team since Day One @chancetherapper #TheVoice Magnus is such a great choice. He’s been on my team since Day One

Season 23 of The Voice has already seen a lot of talent. More contestants will deliver remarkable performances in the battles, which will air in the upcoming week. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who advances forward and who will have to bid farewell to the series.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next week on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes