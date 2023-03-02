Makayla Bernald GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as California woman dies in fatal crash

On February 24, 2023, Makayla Bernald of Blue Lake died in a solo vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place on US-101 southbound, south of the West End Road under-crossing in Arcata.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by Kelly Helms for Makayla's parents, Glenn Bernald and Stacy Minnick, to help with expenses as they mourn their daughter's death.

The campaign is set up with a goal of $18,000, out of which over $16,000 has already been raised.

Cause of Makayla Bernald's accident remains under investigation

According to the California Highway Patrol, on February 24, 2023, at about 5.59 am, Makayla Bernald, 21, died when her 2001 Toyota Sequoia suddenly went off Highway 101 in Arcata and overturned and crashed into a barrier.

The California Highway Patrol reported that they found Makayla had suffered fatal injuries and died as a result of those.

In a statement released by the California Highway Patrol, officials said that alcohol and/or drug impairment was not a factor that led to the collision.

The #2 southbound lane of US-101 was blocked for many hours as the accident was investigated.

On Facebook, Makayla's mother, Stacy Buller Minnick, referred to her daughter as the "love of my life" and also mentioned that details about her service will be shared later.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area office is investigating the incident.

Makayla Bernald's smile "lit up the room"

KRCR reported that Makayla was a pitcher for Mendocino College's Lady Eagles Softball team and the recipient of the 2022 Bay Valley conference 'Pitcher of the Year' award.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post read:

"To know her was to love her. Her smile lit up the room. In this world, she will never know the impact she had on all of us who knew her."

The College of the Redwoods' softball team, where Makayla started her collegiate career in 2021, shared a post in her honor, mentioning that her "skills in the circle will always be remembered."

The Mendocino College's Lady Eagles Softball team released a statement on Facebook, conveying their thoughts and condolences to Makayla's family.

As the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area office pursues the investigation, they have asked citizens to come forward and inform them if they have any additional information.

The California Highway Patrol extended its condolences to the family of Makayla Bernald and thanked all responding agencies for their assistance.

