"Makes me feel nauseous": Anna Duggar's dad, Mike Keller, leaves netizens outraged after video of racist sermon goes viral

American television personality Anna Duggar’s father, Mike Keller, received severe backlash on social media after a video of his sermon charged with indirect racism went viral on June 29, 2023. Mike’s speech was replete with inaccurate historical facts about Black people and their slavery.

However, what enraged the general public the most was Mike’s comparison of the enslaved people to the rioters in the January 6 United States Capitol attack. The 63-year-old pastor tried to convey through his sermon that protesting against the 2020 election was inefficacious, adding that praying is the only way to change the country.

Mike Keller was a guest preacher at Fort Worth’s Fair Park Baptist Church in Texas, which was held on Sunday, June 25. He suggested that enslaved Black people were freed because many “good people” in the plantations were kind enough to build a church for them. Mike added that those benevolent plantation owners taught Black people to read Bible, which eventually led to their liberation.

The video of Anna Duggar's father's sermon was uploaded on Twitter by several people who bashed the pastor. One user @TazzyD211 commented on the video shared by Kenny Akers and wrote that the clip made them nauseous.

Twitter users condemned the viral sermon that was preached by Anna Duggar's dad

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were appalled by the prideful and ignorant words spoken by Mike Keller. He was called out by people on the internet and was labeled a racist.

Some people pointed out how this same Mike Keller, the father-in-law of convicted s** offender Josh Duggar, appealed to the sentencing judge so that they show mercy on Josh, who pleaded guilty to adultery and possession of child p*rnography.

Mike Keller says Black people were freed from slavery because they prayed

Anna Duggar’s father took the pulpit on Sunday at the Fair Park Baptist Church and spoke about spiritual wickedness or Satanic vices in high places. Mike Keller specifically focused on the Biden administration and the federal government.

He claimed that two weeks prior to the capitol attack on January 6, 2021, he was warned by one of his pastor colleagues not to take his congregation to Washington, D.C., as it was a supposed trap. Anna Duggar’s father continued to say that his colleague was right.

The part of Mike Keller’s sermon that went viral started with the pastor addressing the audience, saying:

“Folks, I want to tell you; it is really simple. I’ll show you how to change America. A hundred-fifty years ago, or 200 years ago when the Blacks were slaves: Did they ever go to Washington, D.C., and have a rally 200 years ago to protest against slavery? No. What did they do?”

He then elaborated on his version of “Black history” with relentless inaccuracy. Mike said that the Black people turned to God and sought his ways after the kind plantation owners built churches for them. The pastor added:

“They turned from their wicked ways and God made slavery illegal through several white presidents. It worked, didn’t it? They didn’t protest.”

As expected, people criticized Mike's utter disregard for the plight of enslaved people who suffered years of oppression. His indirect statement that Black people were freed only because they did not resist and protest against their enslavement, made netizens furious.

