"Makes so much sense": Fans react to reports that suggest Taylor Swift is related to Emily Dickinson

As per Ancestory.com, a company that helps people trace their ancestry, American pop sensation Taylor Swift and 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson are related.

Swift and Dickinson are distant relatives. They are sixth cousins, three times removed. The company took to Instagram to post the news saying;

"We need to calm down...but how can when we have BIG news!? Renowned American poets Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are 6th cousins, three times removed."

Both artists descend from a 17th-century English immigrant: Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather, who migrated to the States and settled in Windsor, Connecticut. The news comes when Swift is all set to release her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Once fans got hold of the news, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to X to react to the news.

"Taylor Swift being related to Emily Dickinson was not on my bingo card" say fans about Taylor Swift

While reacting to Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson's connection, fans took to X to point out that Taylor Swift released her 9th album, Evermore, on Dickinson's birthday. As per CNN, the title of the album is allegedly inspired by Dickinson's poem, "One Sister Have I in Our House" which also includes the word 'forevermore.'

Her song Ivy was also used in a 2019 TV show about the famous poet, Dickinson.

Netizens also believe that Swift is a reincarnation of Emily Dickinson and it makes sense where Taylor gets her talent for words from, while others commented about how the poet would have loved the singer-songwriter's Evermore.

As per LitHub, Taylor read Emily Dickinson's work before penning down lyrics for her album, Evermore. While accepting the Nashville Songwriters Association International songwriter-artist of the decade award in 2022, Taylor said;

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that's me writing in the Quill genre."

Quill is a genre of writing with an old-fashioned sensibility.

Emily Dickinson is considered one of the boldest female poets of 19th-century America. Born in Amherst, Massachusetts, she was considered shy but outspoken and emotional. Although Dickinson never married, her poems about love have impressed readers throughout time. She lived from 1830-1886 and gained recognition for her poems "Because I could not stop for Death" and "Hope is the thing with feathers."