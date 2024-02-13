"Manifesting for this": STAYs react as fan claims meeting Stray Kids Bang Chan in Sydney and having a brief conversation

A Stray Kids fan has claimed to have met Bang Chan in Sydney, Australia, and had a small conversation with him. The fan, in a TikTok video, shared her photocard, which was signed by the leader. According to her, the LALALALA singer was strolling on a busy street, and since she did not wish to disturb him, she initially went on with her day.

The fan then revealed the topic of conversation she shared with the idol, which was, interestingly, kebabs, and what type of sauce he preferred. As per user @bangchanbase on X, the fan said,

“Cannot believe i am even typing this out but a couple days ago i saw channie in the city i saw him once on a busy street and didn't wanna say anything / go up to him lest i bring attention to him, so i told my mate if it's fate then i'll see him again... WELL IT WAS”.

When the fan saw Bang Chan for the second time, she greeted him and apparently approached him "politely":

“The second time we literally passed each other at the station so i just quickly (and POLITELY!!) stopped him for a chat.”

This has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans on social media. Many were surprised, while others wished to run into Bang Chan too. One user on X said,

“Manifesting for this”

“When is it my turn”: Fans react as Stray Kids fan claims to have met Bang Chan in Sydney

Recently, a fan shared their story of meeting the Case 143 singer in Sydney. They took to TikTok to showcase their photocard, which seemingly appeared to have SEVENTEEN’s The8 on it. Bang Chan's autograph appeared on the back of the photocard holder.

The fan further revealed the K-pop idol was very polite to her.

“He was very nice, I can't stress enough that he was just so lovely. I told him it's uncanny that he's here when it's almost been a year since the Maniac in Sydney, and he told me he was glad I enjoyed the concert.”

The S-Class singer had previously revealed having Lebanese neighbors back when he lived in Australia on the Bubble app. He had apparently learned a few words of Arabic from them. Since the fan is from the Middle East, she asked Bang Chan a quick question about the kind of sauce he had with his kebab.

“Because of that photo uploaded a few days ago where he's eating a kebab, I fear I manifested a conversation with him because I kept telling the gc I need to know what sauce he puts on a kebab LMAO (source: I'm Arab so these things matter. God forbid he puts mayo) he confirmed my theory that he's a garlic & bbq guy."

Fans rejoiced at this interaction online and shared their thoughts on how they would act if they ever met their favorite idol.

In other news, Stray Kids is all geared up to perform as the headliners at the annual music festival, I-Days Milano on July 12, 2024.

