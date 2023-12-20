Matt Klotz and Cirie Fields the latest Big Brother stars to feature on The Bold and Beautiful

The incredibly long-running CBS series in the form of Big Brother never fails to throw surprises. Season 25 was no different and saw a range of fresh faces make their way to the mainstream. While Jag Bains won the show, Matt Klotz finished second.

On the other hand, Cirie Fields, who finished 6th on the show, managed to polarize opinions as she became one of the evident big fishes of the show. The Survivor veteran had a range of tricks up her sleeves, including her son Jared in the cast.

Now, having concluded in November, the Big Brother franchise has followed its tradition by getting two stars to collaborate with its fellow CBS series, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz feature on The Bold and the Beautiful

Both the stars are set to feature in an upcoming episode of the drama series. The Bold and the Beautiful is currently in its 37th season and has seen a range of stars from Big Brother feature on it in the past. This time around, however, it is Cirie and Matt who will be taking what seem to be recurring roles for now.

Joining the likes of Joshua Hoffman, Lisa Yamada, Delon De Metz, Klotz, and Fields will take their acting skills to the big stage.

Fields will be seen taking up the role of Dr. Martin, who will be shown as a physician working alongside Dr. John Finnegan and Dr. Bridget Forrester, long-term characters on the show. The latest development means that Fields and Klotz will become one of over 30 contestants from Big Brother to have made an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The show started in 2004 and, alongside Big Brother, is one of the longest-running series offered by CBS. The first-ever collaboration between the two series happened in the form of Drew Daniel, the winner of Big Brother 5, who was the first star from the series to star in the situational drama in 2004.

Various stars from The Bold and the Beautiful marked the occasion on Instagram. This includes the likes of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Joshua Hoffman, Delon de Metz, and Lisa Yamada. The series has shown a firm dedication to introducing a range of new faces, and the yearly cameos from the Big Brother stars have proven to do precisely that.

A sneak peek of the episode promised a recurring role for at least Cirie Fields, who has been shown as a friend of the two protagonists. Both the Big Brother stars appeared perfectly comfortable playing their roles and have established their acting talent on a range of reality shows in the past.

Hence, there appears to be no trouble for either regarding settling down in The Bold and The Beautiful. Fans can tune into CBS on Wednesdays to catch the latest episodes of the series.