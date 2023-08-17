Maui's Aaron Griffith GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $46,000 for the firefighter who lost his home

Due to the wildfire that occurred on August 8, 2023, Maui, Hawaii, is currently in a devastating situation. The firefighters at the forefront of tackling the situation have also lost their homes due to the wildfire that nearly reduced this region of Hawaii to ashes. One of them is Aaron Griffith, a fireman from Lahaina who also lost his home to the wildfire.

To help him deal with the situation, Sarah Griffith, Aaron's sister, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe for him. She wrote in the GoFundMe post that on August 9, 2023, her brother Aaron left home in Lahaina for firefighting duty with only the clothes on his back and his firefighting equipment.

Since, the Hawaii region has been devastated by wildfires, taking numerous lives and destroying timeless historical properties and homes - apocalyptic.

GoFundMe for Aaron Griffith (Image via snip from GoFundMe.com)

Sarah Griffith set a target of raising $50,000 six days ago, on August 12, 2023, on GoFundMe. It has managed to raise $46,761 at the time of writing this article. The fundraiser has so far received 526 donations.

Maui's Aaron Griffith, a firefighter, lost his home and all his belongings in the wildfire

It was also mentioned on the GoFundMe page that Aaron Griffith lost all his belongings during the time when he was tirelessly trying to help people out in tense situations.

Sarah Griffith also wrote in the post:

"We should all feel very proud of Aaron. His action of saving lives is nothing less than heroic. He carried elderly, women, children, and babies through streets, buildings, and hallways to safety while surrounded by flames and exploding cars, with dead human and animal bodies in the streets"

Other than Aaron, Ahna Kohler and Jonny Verona, veteran firefighters and residents of Maui, have lost their homes in the wildfire. Ahna and Jonny, while speaking with ABC News, said that they had not seen such devastating fire in their whole careers.

"Our house were some of the last to burn down. We were way out of water. I'd never experienced anything like that, so for me personally, I thought a few times, I was like, 'Oh, here we go. I hope this isn't it," Kohler said.

The death toll in Maui has crossed the 111 mark

Officials in Hawaii said that the devastating fire has taken the lives of more than 111 people, including children, in the Hawaii region. Police Chief John Pelletier said:

"No one has ever seen this that is alive today – not this size, not this number, not this volume. Realize that the responders that are going out there are recovering their loved ones and members of their families."

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that about 38% of Maui's burn zone has been searched by responders. He further said that counting the number of lost lives will not be easy as buildings, historical places, homes, and other things have all turned to ashes.