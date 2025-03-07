"Maybe I should just cancel my subscription" — Fans upset as Netflix cancels 'The Recruit' after two seasons

As reported by Variety on March 5, Netflix has canceled its spy thriller series The Recruit after just two seasons. Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens on the show, confirmed the news in a post on Threads.

The series premiered in December 2022, and its second season debuted on January 30, 2025. Created and produced by Alexi Hawley, the show starred Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kaylah Zander, Kristian Bruun, Angel Parker, and Jesse Collin.

Following the announcement, disappointed fans took to social media to express their frustration. One netizen (@nnaydolem) on X remarked that the streaming platform cancels every fan-favorite series. They wrote:

"@netflix why the hell do I even bother with television shows that you produce? I’m pissed that you cancelled the recruit. Maybe I should just cancel my subscription since you managed to cancel every good show you put out!"

Many viewers were disappointed as they were waiting for season 3. One (@thehassanian) stated that the streaming platform can't read the room as they canceled "one of the best" series from their platform. Another (@iivocom) claimed they saw it coming as the series was released alongside The Night Agent, another Netflix action thriller.

"WHO TF CANCELED THE RECRUIT ON NETFLIX AFTER 2 DAMN SEASONS WHEN I WAS WAITING FOR SEASON 3!!!!!!!!!!! #TheRecruit @Netflix @noahcent," a netizen wrote on X.

"@Netflix why did you people cancel The Recruit? Do you people not know how to read the mood of the people. You cancelled one of the best thing that ever came from your platform. Urgh!" another netizen wrote.

"It is very disappointing to hear @netflix canceling The Recruit after 2 Seasons. I was worried earlier this year when it was released in the same time window as Night Agent, I guess suspicion confirmed. #TheRecruit," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to share their disappointment. One (@buddydog61) expressed that such a brilliant series did not even get a proper ending. Another (@only1ESearcy) stated that The Night Agent should also be canceled since the female leads and romantic interests aren't good enough.

"The last episode of season 2 looked rushed but genuinely disappointed we don't get a 3rd season. I hate when Netflix does this..will Amazon pick this up? They love Spy thrillers over there.." a netizen wrote on X.

"Thanks @NetflixUK @netflix for cancelling the recruit after season 2- what was the f*cking point of spending hours watching a brilliant series to have no ending- pathetic!" another X user wrote.

"Netflix may (might as well) cancel Night Agent and The Recruit. Both new seasons were kinda *ss. Idk…both women leads/love interests were annoying as hell." a netizen wrote.

The Recruit creator Alexi Hawley open to a movie adaptation

Alexi Hawley at 2024 Disney Upfront - Image via Getty

Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley wrote a heartfelt letter to the show's fans, reminiscing over getting the project greenlit and shooting with the cast members.

In his letter, Hawley expressed that, if possible, he would love to work on a movie based on the spy drama. He wrote:

"Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man, we left it all on the field."

Meanwhile, according to What's On Netflix, in its first week of release, The Recruit garnered 5.9 million views, a decline from the viewership of season one, which was 7.3 million.

As of now, it is uncertain whether the series will receive a movie adaptation.

