"Maybe romance is still alive": Husbands at Hermes Instagram page sparks hilarious reactions online 

A social media page named Husbands at Hermes is garnering attention online. As the name suggests, the page features men waiting at the luxury store as their partners go shopping. The interesting premise of the page has prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens, with some, like Twitter user @elleciaga, even deeming it their "new favourite page."

There's this new instagram page that posts husbands at hermes buying things for their wives officially my new favourite page

This Instagram page had posted 11 pictures at the time of writing this article. The first picture on the account, posted seven days ago, on June 18, featured a man waiting at the luxury brand's store. The post was captioned:

"She told me she “just wanted a Twilly”, but here we are at Ready to Wear."

First Instagram post of husbandsathermes (Image via snip from Instagram/@husbandsathermes)

Users on social media found the page adorable and are now gushing over it. One even took it as a sign that "romance is still alive."

Social media user's reaction (Image via snip from Twitter/@se*nmargiella)

Social media can't get enough of the Husbands at Hermes Instagram page

The Instagram page's last post was uploaded on June 25, 2023. In the Instagram post, a husband could be seen waiting at the luxury brand's special room. The caption to the post read: "Special Room Sunday’s™️ A new weekly series."

Man waiting in special room in luxury brand store (Image via snip from Instagram/@husbandsathermes)

As the Instagram page went viral, many internet users reacted by saying that they are manifesting a husband like the ones featured on the page. Others also claimed that the page has made it clear what qualities they should look for when choosing their husband.

Manifesting my husband being on there in the future yass

my future husband will do the same to me aameen……

My boyfriend will be there inna minute hold on y'all

Also read: Why are Hermes' Birkin bags so coveted?

The brand is known for its timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship. In particular, their Birkin bags are a favorite among fashion connoisseurs worldwide. They have fine leatherwork detailing and are constructed with utmost precision.

Only the finest materials are chosen to create these extraordinary bags, which are then meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring their unparalleled quality. As a result, the bags have become a symbol of status and prestige, sought after by fashion enthusiasts and collectors alike.

However, the appeal of Birkin bags extends far beyond their impeccable craftsmanship.

What sets Birkin bags apart is also their scarcity. The meticulous selection process for the materials, combined with the limited production quantities, adds to their exclusivity. As a result, these bags have become highly-coveted and command astonishingly high prices in the resale market.

The allure of owning a Birkin bag goes beyond its financial value - it represents a cherished possession, a testament to one's refined taste and appreciation for the finer things in life.

