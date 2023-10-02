"Mean girl vibes": RHONY 14 fans slam Sai for going after Jessel

RHONY season 14 has entered its reboot era, introducing six new ladies, Sai, Jessel, Erin, Brynn, Jenna, and Ubah. While Erin's usually found herself right in the middle of pretty much every controversy on the show, fans are now taking notice of Sai, who has been throwing several negative comments at Jessel and questioning her upbringing.

In fact, Sai made their most recent, sunny vacation to Anguilla shady, discussing how Jessel wasn't sharing enough with the group and even tearing her down by consistently flagging that she had faced less trauma in life than Sai had.

Thus, Sai has emerged as the new villain in the show, taking over Erin's title in the episode that aired on October 1. Considering all RHONY women had been through their fair share of struggles, viewers were baffled by her comparisons and took to the internet to rally behind Jessel Taank, expressing their disappointment with Sai De Silva. One X (formerly Twitter) user @RitaReality88 wrote:

"Sai needs to work through having a better personality. Mean girl vibes #RHONY"

RHONY season 14 has outraged viewers, who are bashing Sai De Silva for her personality

The latest episode of RHONY season 14 saw the women go on a healing journey, which was initiated by Ubah, while Erin and Sai went on a double date with their husbands. Elsewhere, Brynn and Jenna met at a gay bar, and Jessel and Sai sat down for an explosive one-on-one lunch. Causing the most chatter on the internet was undoubtedly the Sai and Jessel meeting.

Although the season did not start with fans particularly admiring Jessel, this showdown led them to believe she was in the right and that Sai was picking on her for no reason. What initiated the RHONY dispute between Sai and Jessel remains unclear, but viewers made note of Sai's behavior towards Jessel, which has been hostile.

On their trip to Anguilla in the previous episode, the two got into an argument, which spilled into the next few weeks. While trying to encourage Jenna to be vulnerable, the group spoke about their own struggles in support. Jessel expressed that she didn't have a wealthy upbringing, to which Sai took offense and said that since she herself had faced more "trauma," Jessel's was insignificant.

The two went back and forth, and while Jessel told her story like a standalone topic, Sai weighed out the tragedies of her life versus that of Jessel's. Jessel spoke about a time when she had only $20 in her account, after which Sai consistently reminded her how she had it worse and that having even $20 was a luxury for her. This story was then relayed to the other women, with different POVs.

The following day, while yachting, this subject resurfaced when Jessel overheard her name in a conversation. In an attempt to explain her side, Sai got riled up and blasted her. She told her how she wanted to know more about where she came from and not her family background, which confused Jessel, who expressed that their story is hers too, considering they were the ones that brought her up.

In the most recent episode, the RHONY ladies were taken to a healer by Ubah. All but one of them were truly immersing themselves in the experience. Sai confessed she had no interest in taking any journey that didn't include a resort and a flight.

"I'm not being healed, because there's nothing wrong with me. I'm fine."

Jessel, in the same situation, appreciated RHONY lady Ubah's vulnerability and the opportunity to be a part of the process, which stood out to the fans in a positive way, becoming a turning point for their opinions of her.

Jessel also invited Sai to lunch in an attempt to clarify what was really happening, but she herself arrived 45 minutes late. They started off by discussing Jessel's intimate life and seemed to be friendly. The conversation quickly switched to the Anguilla dinner, and Jessel expressed that she was not trying to compare the struggles of the group, in case that's how Sai had taken it, and also apologized.

"Jessel to be honest with you, I really don't care."

Jessel, although taken aback, tried to explain her perspective in a calm demeanor, which was met with cold replies from Sai. The latter then said how all the RHONY wives get offended if someone doesn't share their story with every single detail, alluding to the time when they believed Jessel was being secretive. She then opened up about her uncle, who passed away, breaking down in tears.

While she consoled her in person, RHONY's Sai then said to the cameras how Jessel was being a "little dramatic." She then ended the conversation after telling Jessel how she didn't want to hear about her story since it wasn't similar to her own. This naturally set off more alarm bells for fans, who then termed Sai the "villain" of the season.

Back to New York City with all their drama, the next episode promises entertainment galore. RHONY season 14 episode 13 will be available to stream on October 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.