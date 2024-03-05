Meet the final batch of Oscars 2024 presenters: Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, and more 

The evening of March 10, 2024, will be remembered as the year’s biggest award night as it plays host to the highly anticipated Oscars 2024. Featuring the biggest stars from the most successful projects of the past year, the Oscars 2024 will see a range of hugely successful movies vie for the biggest industry awards of the season.

Oppenheimer is the favorite for Best Picture, with its chief star Cillian Murphy the favorite for Best Actor, according to betting odds. Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone seems to be the majority’s favorite for the Best Actress award, with Spider-Man: Across The Multiverse the odds-on favorite for the Best Animated Picture award.

However, amidst the glut of stars who will be adorning and making the evening better, a range of celebrity presenters will also be present to make the night even more memorable. Jimmy Kimmel is the host for the Oscars 2024 with a plethora of other stars being named as well.

Oscars 2024 presenters: Everything that is known

With merely days left to the actual event, which is set to take place on March 10, the Oscars 2024 will also see a range of notable stars serve as award presenters on the night. This includes some huge names.

The list was announced in parts with the likes of Ryan Gosling and Melissa McCarthy being added to it recently. Ryan Gosling's song, I Am Just Ken, is one of the two entries that Barbie has been able to manage for the Best Original Song category.

After the snub for the Best Picture award as well as for Greta Gerwig for Best Director, Gosling's song is anticipated to garner some recognition for Barbie at the Oscars 2024. Regardless, he will be seen as a presenter in addition to his performance of I Am Just Ken.

Regardless, Ariana Grande has also been added in addition to Gosling and McCarthy. The three stars will be joining a list that already includes the likes of Zendaya and Bad Bunny. Ryan Gosling is expected to have a particularly busy night as he has also been included in the nominees list for the Best Supporting Actor award this year.

The latest additions mean that the entire list of the presenters for Oscars 2024 has now been announced.

It includes the following 41 names, as things stand:

Emily Blunt

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Sally Field

Ryan Gosling

Ariana Grande

Ben Kingsley

Melissa McCarthy

Issa Rae

Tim Robbins

Steven Spielberg

Mary Steenburgen

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron

Christoph Waltz

Forest Whitaker

Michelle Pfeiffer

Al Pacino

Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Ke Huy Quan

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Sam Rockwell

Zendaya

Bad Bunny

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Jennifer Lawrence

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

John Mulaney

Catherine O’Hara

Octavia Spencer

Ramy Youssef

Hence, in addition to the awards at stake, the range of famous presenters means that the Oscars 2024 will get some added sheen on the night. A total of 41 names have been announced for the event, which is set to take place on March 10, 2024.