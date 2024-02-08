Megan Thee Stallion’s Nike collab video wins the internet: “The body is bodying” 

On February 8, Megan Thee Stallion posted a short video on her Instagram, showcasing her workout regime in a red tank bodysuit. Her workout video stormed the internet, flooding the comments with love and praise.

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Nike, and some publications teased the news in December 2023. The recent post of the rapper mentioning Nike indicates the collection will be launched soon.

In just a few hours of uploading the video, it garnered more than hundreds of thousand likes and ten thousand comments, exhibiting her fandom and overwhelmed expression. One fan named @kirstygodso remarks,

"The body is bodying."

@kirstygodso remarks, "The body is bodying" at Megan Thee Stallion's new upload (image via Instagram/@theestallion)

Some fans commented on Megan's hair, while others remarked on her active fitness routine.

Megan Thee Stallion's fresh upload on her fitness routine storms the Internet

Megan Thee Stallion, the renowned rapper, has collaborated with the Swoosh label Nike and is slated to launch an assortment of clothing pieces along with Air Max 97. The news of the collaboration was unveiled by KicksFinder through a tweet, announcing the release date on February 15. Later, Sole Retriever updated the date to January 20.

While several other publications talk about the collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion broke the silence and posted a video clip with the caption,

"Y’all asked. It’s coming. You ready, @nike?"

Megan wore a tank body suit in this post, showcasing her fitness regime. The red tank top was layered over a black bra while her permed hair was open, portraying the natural demeanor of the artist. She embraced a pair of Nike sneakers with a pair of black socks.

Fans loved Megan Thee Stellion's Nike activewear ( Image via Instagram/@theestallion)

Fans loved Megan Thee Stellion's Nike activewear ( Image via Instagram/@theestallion)

Most fans complimented her for her toned body in the comment section, while some praised her volumized hair. Some fans talked about the bodysuit, eagerly waiting for the launch, while some expressed that they loved the rapper's fit body.

More details on Megan Thee stallion x Nike apparel set

Expand Tweet

Megan X Nike Training collection offers nine pieces of clothing material, and through the collection, Nike underscores the importance of women in fitness. Megan's appearance, along with her bold and confident demeanor, further solidifies the fact.

In this collection, Nike has garnered a bodysuit, crop top in plus size, bra, Five-inch shorts, onesie, and so on. The collection will accumulate clothing pieces for women of different shapes and sizes, and the bras will be designed for the plus size body as well. The professional shorts, one of the integral parts of the collection, ensure better durability and performance.

The price tag of the Training collection lies between $40 and $200.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE