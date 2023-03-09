Michelle Yeoh Instagram post controversy: Oscar rules explored as fans come in support of Academy Award nominee

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh's latest Instagram post controversy has been one of the biggest talking points on Twitter.

The actress shared screenshots of excerpts from an article by Vogue which was titled, ''It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?''

The article talked about the historic lack of representation of people from different races at the Oscars. However, the post soon became the subject of controversy as the shared article also mentioned Yeoh's Oscars competitor Cate Blanchett.

This has caused many to accuse the action star of violating the Academy Awards' campaign rules. As per the 95th Academy Awards rules and regulations, under point 11 titled, ''References to Other Nominees,'' it is mentioned that, ''in particular, any tactic that singles out 'the competition' by name or title is expressly forbidden.''

Yeoh has since deleted her Instagram post. Despite criticism, several fans have come in support of the actress, with many sharing screenshots of her post on Twitter. One fan mentioned that she was ''needlessly attacked.''

JoMar Fernandez @JMCTheFilmyStan Since Michelle Yeoh has deleted her IG post after people needlessly attacked her, let me share this part of the said article she shared, with the most important point highlighted because apparently reading comprehension is dead. 🙃 Since Michelle Yeoh has deleted her IG post after people needlessly attacked her, let me share this part of the said article she shared, with the most important point highlighted because apparently reading comprehension is dead. 🙃 https://t.co/qQI2lZ4zxv

"Not a personal attack": Fans defend Michelle Yeoh amidst Instagram post controversy

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on Michelle Yeoh's latest Instagram post controversy.

Many supported the Everything Everywhere All At Once star and shared screenshots of her now-deleted Instagram post that caused a stir on social media.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

tarnished kendall roy @chazelleswift if andrea riseborough was allowed to have all her rich influencial famous friends to have a whole campaign to get her nominated michelle yeoh can have an instagram post idc if y’all think it’s corny leave her alone if andrea riseborough was allowed to have all her rich influencial famous friends to have a whole campaign to get her nominated michelle yeoh can have an instagram post idc if y’all think it’s corny leave her alone https://t.co/JDLVSYyrj9

a @thisisnotahmad once again.



michelle yeoh’s instagram post was not a personal attack against cate blanchett, and neither was the original article she posted.



it was an indictment of a system that regularly overlooks, and sometimes even works against, actors and actresses of color. that is all. once again.michelle yeoh’s instagram post was not a personal attack against cate blanchett, and neither was the original article she posted.it was an indictment of a system that regularly overlooks, and sometimes even works against, actors and actresses of color. that is all.

sarah @Iauraroslin it's....interesting how quickly everyone has turned on michelle yeoh over one instagram post it's....interesting how quickly everyone has turned on michelle yeoh over one instagram post

Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant Anyway Michelle Yeoh deleted her Instagram post so I hope everyone who was weirdly racist in her comments feels better about themselves, I guess Anyway Michelle Yeoh deleted her Instagram post so I hope everyone who was weirdly racist in her comments feels better about themselves, I guess

m @bigIttIeIies what that woman did to your brains needs to be studied michelle yeoh’s comment section on instagram full of cate blanchett fans dragging her because she said the film industry is racist is crazywhat that woman did to your brains needs to be studied michelle yeoh’s comment section on instagram full of cate blanchett fans dragging her because she said the film industry is racist is crazy😭 what that woman did to your brains needs to be studied

hellresidentNY @hellresidentNY Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant Anyway Michelle Yeoh deleted her Instagram post so I hope everyone who was weirdly racist in her comments feels better about themselves, I guess Anyway Michelle Yeoh deleted her Instagram post so I hope everyone who was weirdly racist in her comments feels better about themselves, I guess Gee, I wonder if the people who complained about Michelle Yeoh's Instagram post made just as much noise about Andrea Risenborough and all of the (mostly white) actresses cheering her on? twitter.com/ZoeRoseBryant/… Gee, I wonder if the people who complained about Michelle Yeoh's Instagram post made just as much noise about Andrea Risenborough and all of the (mostly white) actresses cheering her on? twitter.com/ZoeRoseBryant/… https://t.co/mUuKUqCZkV

Hilton Collins @HiltonCollins



But we live in the age of outrage, so... you know how it goes.



#MichelleYeoh

2023

#Oscars I read that Michelle Yeoh Instagram post. It's a nothing-burger. The article she posted mentioned Cate Blanchett, but it didn't shade her. In fact, it actually complimented her.But we live in the age of outrage, so... you know how it goes. #Oscars 2023 I read that Michelle Yeoh Instagram post. It's a nothing-burger. The article she posted mentioned Cate Blanchett, but it didn't shade her. In fact, it actually complimented her. But we live in the age of outrage, so... you know how it goes.#MichelleYeoh#Oscars2023#Oscars

BLACK LIVES MATTER @willowhalliwell Whom bullied Michelle Yeoh into deleting that instagram post shading Cate Blanchett Whom bullied Michelle Yeoh into deleting that instagram post shading Cate Blanchett https://t.co/b5Q0x0QURJ

largest rodent @capybaroness have any of you LOOKED at michelle yeoh's western filmography? let her post whatever she wants on instagram damn. she deserves a million roles and an oscar and i didn't even like the multiverse movie!!! have any of you LOOKED at michelle yeoh's western filmography? let her post whatever she wants on instagram damn. she deserves a million roles and an oscar and i didn't even like the multiverse movie!!!

The aforementioned article that Michelle Yeoh shared featured a screenshot of the paragraph below that caused a huge stir on social media. Take a look (excerpt obtained via Variety):

''Detractors would say that Blanchett’s is the stronger performance — the acting veteran is, indisputably, incredible as the prolific conductor Lydia Tár — but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars (for best supporting actress for The Aviator in 2005, and best actress for Blue Jasmine in 2014). A third would perhaps confirm her status as an industry titan but, considering her expansive and unparalleled body of work, are we still in need of yet more confirmation?''

It's unclear as to whether this means that Yeoh violated the Oscars campaign rules. The controversy is quite similar to the Andrea Riseborough row, wherein the actress was nominated for her performance in the film, To Leslie.

The official Instagram account of the indie film shared an excerpt from an article that also mentioned Cate Blanchett's performance in Tár. However, this did not lead to Riseborough's nomination being canceled, although Academy CEO Bill Kramer did mention in an official statement that it ''caused concern.''

Both Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett are among the frontrunners to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Yeoh's performance in the widely acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once has received high praise from critics, whilst Cate Blanchett's turn as the titular musician in Todd Field's Tár is considered by many critics to be among the veteran actress' finest performances.

