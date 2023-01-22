Michelle Zauner book tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast has confirmed to be celebrating the paperback edition of her bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart with a spring book tour. The book will be available in paperback on March 28 via Knopf and is currently being adapted into a film.

Fans can purchase the tickets as they are available on sale via the Japanese Breakfast's official website.

Michelle Zauner's first book tour will be held across multiple independent bookstores and local public libraries

Michelle Zauner's tour will begin at The Bell House on March 27. It will then continue in Seattle and end in Charleston on April 18. Fans will have advanced access to the paperback of Michelle Zauner's book during these events. The tour will feature a mix of independent bookstores and local public libraries.

Here are the dates and venues for Michelle Zauner's full tour:

March 27, 2023, Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore

March 30, 2023, Seattle, WA - Seattle Arts & Lectures

March 31, 2023, Portland, OR - Powell’s Books

April 01, 2023, Oakland, CA - Bay Area Book Festival

April 02, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - NeueHouse Hollywood

April 04, 2023, Chicago, IL - Exile in Bookville

April 05, 2023, Ann Arbor, MI - Literati Bookstore

April 06, 2023, Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival

April 07, 2023, Madison, WI - Wisconsin Book Festival

April 12, 2023, Brookline, MA - Brookline Booksmith

April 15, 2023, Montclair, NJ - Montclair Public Library

April 17, 2023, Carrboro, NC- Flyleaf Books

April 18, 2023, Charleston, SC - Charleston Wine & Food Festival

Announcing the tour of Crying in H Mart, Zauner wrote on Twitter:

“Crying in H Mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th, and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. ”

She also held limited in-person pop-ups for the memoir, which was a full virtual book tour in 2021. This is for her debut book, which was published on April 20, 2021, by Alfred A. Knopf. The memoir is an extension of the musician's essay of the same name, which was published in The New Yorker on August 20, 2018.

Japanese Breakfast @Jbrekkie Crying in H mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. 10atoms.com/JBtour Crying in H mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. 10atoms.com/JBtour https://t.co/7fHLKBEjwK

Meanwhile, Zauner has a packed schedule before her book tour as she will be seen participating in The Piano Recital at NYC's Carnegie Hall on February 25 with Kevin Morby, Eric D Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels.

In related news, Japanese Breakfast is lined up to attend the Adjacent Fest, Beach Road Weekend, Innings Fest, Bottle Rock, Kilby Block Party, Primavera Sound, among others.

Poll : 0 votes