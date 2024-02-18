Mieka Pokarier GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $37,000 after 16-year-old Taylor Swift fan dies in car accident 

On February 15, 16-year-old Melbourne-bound Taylor Swift fan Mieka Pokarier was on her way to the Eras Tour concert when she was tragically hit by a semi-trailer while traveling with her younger sister Freya and their mother, Kim Litchfield.

According to The Post, Mieka Pokarier was pronounced dead at the scene, while her ten-year-old sister was airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where she remains in a medically induced coma after suffering from a broken leg, a damaged pelvis, and brain injuries. Kim Litchfield sustained minimal injuries and was taken to Dubbo Hospital following the February 15 tragedy.

Since then, a GoFundMe page has been created by the children's godmother, Fern Burgertown, to collect money for the family during this terrible time, and as of writing this article, it has amassed $37,721. The top donation of $1,000 was made by an anonymous person.

Also, it had been revealed that Mieka Pokarier had her iPad opened to the Taylor Swift playlist she had curated when the vehicle collided with her family’s car while they had departed from Queensland.

Mieka Pokarier GoFundMe raises over $37,000 for family in a difficult time

Two days ago, Fern Burgertown took to GoFundMe to create the ‘Swifties killed and critical on a road trip to the concert’ page. In the same way, she revealed that the funds collected through the page would be ”used to function in this challenging time.” She also added:

“We are also seeking accomodation which is hard to find in Sydney at the moment due to the Swifty influx of anyone knows anything.”

Speaking about Freya’s health, Burgertown revealed that they were playing 1989 Taylor’s Version in her room and telling her about the merchandise the family was seeing people buy online.

It was also revealed that Freya remains in a life-threatening condition, with the risk of her brain swelling. It was also shared that Freya had undergone eight blood transfusions.

According to News, both the girls were members of the Gold Coast Youth Theatre Academy. Several people took to the internet to share their heartfelt condolences. A few messages to the family read:

Netizens extend support to the Swifties’ family (Image via GoFundMe)

Netizens extend support to the Swifties’ family (Image via GoFundMe)

Netizens extend support to the Swifties’ family (Image via GoFundMe)

Netizens extend support to the Swifties’ family (Image via GoFundMe)

At the time of writing this article, details about the funeral were not made available online. Taylor Swift had also not released a public statement regarding the tragedy.

Mieka Pokarier’s passing comes months after 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides from Brazil died during Swift’s Rio de Janeiro concert. It was revealed that she had died from the heat. The 34-year-old singer met with her family at one of her shows and shared that she was “devastated.”