"Might as well consider Kim Kardashian": Meghan Markle replacing Senator Dianne Feinstein claim sparks wild reactions online

American actress and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently came under the limelight after claims emerged on the internet that she was going on to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein who passed away on September 29, at the age of 90. The late Democrat was the United States Representative of California from 1992 until her demise.

The name of Meghan Markle has specifically come up as an immediate successor of the late Dianne Feinstein, as in October 2020, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly interviewed Markle for a Senator’s spot, when he had to replace the then-Senator Kamala Harris following her appointment as a vice presidential candidate by Joe Biden ahead of that year’s presidential election. This was reported recently by the New York Post.

While Newsom eventually picked another candidate, recently in the wake of Senator Feinstein's death, media outlets such as Fox News reported that he needs to choose a replacement as soon as possible to fill Dianne’s seat until the end of her term in January 2025.

Amidst this, Meghan Markle’s name has come up. However, netizens have had wild reactions to the speculations that the Duchess of Sussex may become a Senator. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @EdKrassen’s tweet.

A netizen says that appointing Markle makes no difference than appointing a Kardashian. (Image via X/Cerra)

“Absolutely not!”: Internet has bizarre reactions to Meghan Markle becoming an alleged Senator

California Senator Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history, passed away on Friday. Since then, the internet has been rife with speculations as to who will be her replacement, and the name of Meghan Markle has topped that list.

There are a couple of reasons behind the assumption. For instance, as per the New York Post, California Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly promised Feinstein before her demise that he would fill her seat with a woman of color.

Not only that but earlier in October 2020, Newsom allegedly interviewed Meghan Markle virtually for the position of a Senator, as a replacement for Kamala Harris.

Back then the governor did not appoint Markle, but now that all Senate candidates have already announced their names who will be running in the fall of 2024, netizens speculate that Meghan Markle may be Newsom’s chosen candidate as an immediate replacement for Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Since the piece of news has been circulating on social media platforms, users have had bizarre reactions to Meghan Markle possibly becoming a Senator. Here are some of the remarks in this regard.

Meanwhile, Newsom told the New York Post that the idea of Markle as a Senator is not at all strange.

“Crazier things have happened,” he stated.

Likewise, another Democratic donor close to the governor told the media source that Meghan “is definitely a long shot” while also mentioning that in the current US political scenario, “it’s not an impossibility.”

The Post also mentioned how the Duchess of Sussex has close relationships with many senior Democrats and celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and the Kennedy family, and may be in the running for the late Senator’s position.

As per the New York Post, Markle has also formed a friendship with legendary journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem who has allegedly been “introducing Meghan to pivotal people with the [Democratic] party.”

Not only that, earlier this year, during an interview with the New York Times, Markle also talked about her political aspirations and willingness to join American politics. However, so far, the Duchess of Sussex has not commented on the matter.