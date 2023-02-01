"Miley baby you should attend": How to name a cockroach after your ex revealed as zoo event leaves netizens in a tizzy

Cry Me A Cockroach is a special annual event that the San Antonio Zoo has been planning for the past four years. It is a well-known fundraiser that helps raise money for the zoo's "vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world."
This fundraiser involves naming a roach after your ex-partner and the zookeeper feeding it to an animal. For its fourth annual year, the zoo is ready to break its record of 8,000 donors, set last year.
Netizens are now urging pop star Miley Cyrus to attend the event:
This comes in light of Cyrus' recent song, Flowers, which many netizens believe is a dig at the singer's ex, Liam Hemsworth. The lyrics of the new release seem to be a response to When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars - a song that Hemsworth had dedicated to her while they were still together.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dated on and off for several years before finally getting married in 2018. However, the two separated within a year. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.
The San Antonio Zoo fundraiser is one of the most awaited events every Valentine's Day, as it gives people a chance to express their dislike for certain people, be it an ex-partner or someone else.
Cry Me A Cockroach allows you to name one after your ex-partner and feed it to an animal
The San Antonio Zoo Fest is quite well-known among teenagers and young adults. For the Cry Me A Cockroach event, one can choose to feed animals a roach, vegetable, or a rodent, depending on the size of their donation and external factors.
Donation amounts range from $5 to $150. For a mere amount between $5-25, visitors can also name a roach and receive a digital Valentine's Day card. You can choose to send your ex one too, informing them that an insect has been named after them and fed to an animal.
An upgrade option also lets you include a personalized message of a video showing the cockroach, rodent, or vegetable being fed to an animal at the concerned zoo.
As per CNN, while discussing the most-submitted recipient's names, Cyle Perez, the director of public relations at the San Antonio Zoo, said:
“Right now, we are on track to break last year’s record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far.”
According to Perez, Jacob and Sarah were the most submitted names last year at the Cry Me A Cockroach fest.
Donors from all around the world are encouraged to share information about the Roach Festival and bring others on board to save the zoo animals while raising funds for them.
Netizens are going crazy over this fundraising event
Cry Me A Cockroach has proven to be an extremely successful event over and over again. Netizens on Twitter reacted to the event very fondly, often showcasing their love for the initiative.
While some are ecstatic to spend time with loved ones, others are disappointed for not having many - or any - in some cases.
Given that Valentine's Day is a day for many to purge their ill feelings towards exes, the Cry Me A Cockroach fest seems to be ideal for doing just that, by offering a fun way to channel those emotions while raising money for a cause.