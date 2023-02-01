"Miley baby you should attend": How to name a cockroach after your ex revealed as zoo event leaves netizens in a tizzy

Cry Me A Cockroach is a special annual event that the San Antonio Zoo has been planning for the past four years. It is a well-known fundraiser that helps raise money for the zoo's "vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world."

This fundraiser involves naming a roach after your ex-partner and the zookeeper feeding it to an animal. For its fourth annual year, the zoo is ready to break its record of 8,000 donors, set last year.

Netizens are now urging pop star Miley Cyrus to attend the event:

A netizen asks Miley Cyrus to attend the event (Image via Twitter/theeweednd)

This comes in light of Cyrus' recent song, Flowers, which many netizens believe is a dig at the singer's ex, Liam Hemsworth. The lyrics of the new release seem to be a response to When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars - a song that Hemsworth had dedicated to her while they were still together.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dated on and off for several years before finally getting married in 2018. However, the two separated within a year. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

Stephane R. @stephaneriopel the lyrics are a sassy response to the song Liam sent to Miley. the song was Bruno Mars "When I was your man". what she did is GENIUS; she did this, released the song on his birthday and shot the mv to the house he used to cheat on her with 14 women. #flowers the lyrics are a sassy response to the song Liam sent to Miley. the song was Bruno Mars "When I was your man". what she did is GENIUS; she did this, released the song on his birthday and shot the mv to the house he used to cheat on her with 14 women. #flowers https://t.co/iUYrfGuJMK

The San Antonio Zoo fundraiser is one of the most awaited events every Valentine's Day, as it gives people a chance to express their dislike for certain people, be it an ex-partner or someone else.

Cry Me A Cockroach allows you to name one after your ex-partner and feed it to an animal

The San Antonio Zoo Fest is quite well-known among teenagers and young adults. For the Cry Me A Cockroach event, one can choose to feed animals a roach, vegetable, or a rodent, depending on the size of their donation and external factors.

Donation amounts range from $5 to $150. For a mere amount between $5-25, visitors can also name a roach and receive a digital Valentine's Day card. You can choose to send your ex one too, informing them that an insect has been named after them and fed to an animal.

San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 @SanAntonioZoo Who’s excited for Cry Me a Cockroach? Take part in the global phenomenon and support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world by donating to symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex! More info: sazoo.org Who’s excited for Cry Me a Cockroach? Take part in the global phenomenon and support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world by donating to symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex! More info: sazoo.org https://t.co/u8P9ngaLHL

An upgrade option also lets you include a personalized message of a video showing the cockroach, rodent, or vegetable being fed to an animal at the concerned zoo.

As per CNN, while discussing the most-submitted recipient's names, Cyle Perez, the director of public relations at the San Antonio Zoo, said:

“Right now, we are on track to break last year’s record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far.”

According to Perez, Jacob and Sarah were the most submitted names last year at the Cry Me A Cockroach fest.

Vico @Vicoseven This is an annual event known as "Cry Me a Cockroach" in San Antonio, TX. The zoo will name a cockroach after the person's ex and feed it to an animal for only a $10 donation. 🤣 This is an annual event known as "Cry Me a Cockroach" in San Antonio, TX. The zoo will name a cockroach after the person's ex and feed it to an animal for only a $10 donation. 🤣 https://t.co/NfYeIJbfwH

Donors from all around the world are encouraged to share information about the Roach Festival and bring others on board to save the zoo animals while raising funds for them.

Netizens are going crazy over this fundraising event

Cry Me A Cockroach has proven to be an extremely successful event over and over again. Netizens on Twitter reacted to the event very fondly, often showcasing their love for the initiative.

Sophie 🍒 @powerofegirl There’s a zoo in Texas you can donate to in order for them to name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to the animals after

Am I this petty..? There’s a zoo in Texas you can donate to in order for them to name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to the animals afterAm I this petty..?

Rick @colonelhogans



I’ll first to name cockroach Scott Morrison!



The San Antonio Zoo.



For $AUD14, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal - a cold, but direct message that you're no longer interested. Please Taronga Zoo! @tarongazoo I’ll first to name cockroach Scott Morrison!The San Antonio Zoo.For $AUD14, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal - a cold, but direct message that you're no longer interested. Please Taronga Zoo! @tarongazoo I’ll first to name cockroach Scott Morrison! 😂The San Antonio Zoo. For $AUD14, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal - a cold, but direct message that you're no longer interested.

꧁༺ 𝓒𝓕 | 𝓒𝓱𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓽𝓪 ༻꧂ @AzukitaChiquita The San Antonio zoo is offering a “cry me a cockroach” deal where you donate $5, $10, or $25 and you can name a cockroach rodent or veggie after your ex and get a video of them feeding it to an animal.. I have never been more tempted in my life.. The San Antonio zoo is offering a “cry me a cockroach” deal where you donate $5, $10, or $25 and you can name a cockroach rodent or veggie after your ex and get a video of them feeding it to an animal.. I have never been more tempted in my life..

tiff’s tower of terror @terribletiffy12 I just saw on tikky tokky that the San Antonio zoo will name a ROACH after your ex and send you a video of it being fed to another animal 🥰 It’s called “cry me a cockroach fundraiser” I AM SCREAMING I just saw on tikky tokky that the San Antonio zoo will name a ROACH after your ex and send you a video of it being fed to another animal 🥰 It’s called “cry me a cockroach fundraiser” I AM SCREAMING 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/t4GZFHD4d3

⚡️Ash⚡️ @crashanddash25 Naming a cockroach/rodent after him for the San Antonio zoo to feed to an animal sounds REAL good right now Naming a cockroach/rodent after him for the San Antonio zoo to feed to an animal sounds REAL good right now

one of nandor’s wives @lochnessmanda if i’m gonna be petty enough to send a cockroach valentine from the san antonio zoo to a former friend with the message “enjoy spending valentine’s alone” i’m at least going to spend $100, $10 doesn’t even get you a tax write off if i’m gonna be petty enough to send a cockroach valentine from the san antonio zoo to a former friend with the message “enjoy spending valentine’s alone” i’m at least going to spend $100, $10 doesn’t even get you a tax write off

Ghost of Tom Joad @OfJoad Wow, this sounds -really- Texan.



“Bug out with this anti-Valentine's Day activity

The San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal, as part of its annual "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser.” Wow, this sounds -really- Texan.“Bug out with this anti-Valentine's Day activityThe San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal, as part of its annual "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser.”

Duchess Sexpert @DuchessSexpert



Donate if you can. I’ll be having a cockroach named after my ex for this beautiful cause. I think I have someone else in mind for the rat.Donate if you can. sazoo.org/cry-me-a-cockr… I’ll be having a cockroach named after my ex for this beautiful cause. I think I have someone else in mind for the rat. Donate if you can. sazoo.org/cry-me-a-cockr…

While some are ecstatic to spend time with loved ones, others are disappointed for not having many - or any - in some cases.

Given that Valentine's Day is a day for many to purge their ill feelings towards exes, the Cry Me A Cockroach fest seems to be ideal for doing just that, by offering a fun way to channel those emotions while raising money for a cause.

