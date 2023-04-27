Mimiirose’s agency states its “planning to fulfill” comeback plans after CEO claims financial hardships

YESIM Entertainment, mimiirose’s agency, released a statement about the girl group’s future on April 27. A day earlier, the group’s CEO and legendary singer, Im Chang-jung, revealed that he was in debt and facing a financial crisis in an interview at JTBC’s Newsroom. The interview was in response to the CEO and his wife being accused of manipulating stocks.

The CEO shared that he was a victim of scammers and unknowingly left his identification details with them. It led to the alleged scammers using his money and leaving him with 6 billion KRW (about USD 4.49 million) in debt.

The new information released by the CEO left concerns regarding mimiirose’s future. In a statement to Sports Seoul, YESIM Entertainment shared that the group was here to stay. It said that the girl group will continue with their comeback plans in July.

Agency shares mimiirose has completed majority of comeback preparation, is searching for ways “to pull through” amid financial crisis

Five-member rookie girl group mimiirose debuted in September 2022 under YESIM Entertainment. The group debuted with the single album Awesome and its lead single, Rose. The group’s comeback release is scheduled for July 2023. This will be the group’s first album in nearly 10 months.

On April 26, the group’s CEO, Im Chang-jung, revealed on JTBC’s Newsroom that he had fallen victim to a scam and had incurred a massive debt. As the group’s future became uncertain, YESIM Entertainment told Sports Seoul that the group was 70% done with their comeback preparations.

The agency’s representatives shared that it was impossible to say anything about the CEO’s financials, but they are looking for ways to turn things around. As per the translation via the Twitter fan account @mimiiroseglobal,

“It is difficult to give an accurate answer because the company CEO invested in stocks, but the mimiirose team will remain the same,” adding, “We will carry out the scheduled comeback schedule in July. mimiirose comeback is currently 70% done. Although it is a difficult situation as reported in the media, we are looking for a way to solve it well within the company itself.”

CEO Im Chang-kyu's stock manipulation controversy

As per JTBC’s Newsroom report on April 26, Im Chang-jung and his wife, Seo Ha-han, were caught in a stock manipulation controversy. It said that the duo invested huge sums of money into the security firm's account. It was alleged that the couple handed their identification cards to some people to invest on their behalf.

In response to the reports, the CEO revealed he was a victim. He said that he believed that giving identification cards to the firm was a rule and that he was scammed into believing it was how “people with money grow their wealth.” He then detailed the finances and alleged they would not show him the transactions.

“I thought (leaving my identification with them) was their rule and opened a personal account. Because I was told, that is how people with money grow their wealth."

He added:

"However, I only invested ₩3.00 billion KRW (about $2.24 million USD), but I had bought ₩8.40 billion KRW (about $6.28 million USD) through my credit. They wouldn’t show me the transactions. That was yesterday. I was told that someone had betrayed us." (Translation via Koreaboo)

The CEO added that his account would soon turn negative. He shared that he needed to promote his girl group, mimiirose, but he doesn’t have any money.

It remains to be seen how YESIM Entertainment will pull through this crisis to give mimiirose a comeback.

