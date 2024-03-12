“MINGYU RAMEN BRAND INCOMING”: SEVENTEEN member’s artist-made collection invitation spoiler sparks wild speculations online

On Tuesday, March 12, SEVENTEEN rolled out the spoilers for their upcoming artist-made collection of merchandise. Previously, the 13-piece K-pop boy group announced that they'll be releasing personalized limited-edition merchandise that each of the members created themselves. Following the exciting announcement, the recent spoilers on the upcoming content have fans all the more thrilled.

While the first two seasons of the artist-made collection have already been revealed, the third season's contents have been teased in a small spoiler that was released. HYBE also stated that the merchandise will be released in three groups, and the members will roll out their collection in the manner of their age order.

For the last set of members, Mingyu, Seungkwan, DK, Vernon, and Dino, a small whiteboard with the members' writing was posted on the internet. Each of the phrases that the members wrote alluded to the merchandise they'll be releasing.

Soon after the spoiler's release, fans went gaga over the same. They couldn't help but decode the sentences and speculate on the kinds of merchandise that'll be released in the upcoming season of artist-made collections. Given that Mingyu's whiteboard said that he wanted to eat ramen, fans believe that he'll either be releasing his own brand of ramen or ramen-making tools such as pots, pans, etc.

Fans speculate theories as SEVENTEEN rolls out spoilers for their last season of artist-made collection

In August 2023, HYBE announced that the SEVENTEEN members will be releasing their own set of merchandise, designed and created by them in a personalized manner. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the products follow a practical path, as they may be incorporated into daily life or utilized as decorations throughout the home.

Following the announcement, fans eagerly awaited to see what the members had in store for them. The first season of the merchandise included S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, and Joshua, and the second season included Wonwoo, The8, Woozi, and Hoshi.

Here are all the merchandise released by the SEVENTEEN members so far:

S.Coups: Domina Glass Set and B.A.R. Umbrella

Jeonghan: Pluffy Toram & Blanket Set and Toram On The Moon (Night Lamp)

Jun: O.C.L. Keyring Set and O.C.L. Phone Case Set

Joshua: Pulse-Pause Perfume DIY Kit

Wonwoo: Love Packed Crossbag and Love Packed Keyboard

The8: Tea 8 Time Set and Cozy Set

Woozi: Universe Factory Rug and Ppyoppoticon Rice Bowl Set

Hoshi: Plush Keyring and Incense Holder Set

As a conclusion to SEVENTEEN's artist-made collection, the last season of merchandise expected to be released by Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, and DK also seems to be promising. Recently a spoiler regarding the same was released and here's what each of the members hinted at about their collection:

Mingyu: I want to eat Ramen

DK: I want to share the moment with you

Seungkwan: Compact Size

Vernon: Items that you can use on a daily basis

Dino: For CARATs' mood

While fans are unsure about what each of the spoilers hints at, many fans were able to come to a vague conclusion about SEVENTEEN DK and Mingyu's artist-made collection.

Here's what fans said:

On the other hand, fans believe that DK's collection has to be a camera since photographs are the ideal way of sharing memories. As fans continue to speculate what the upcoming season of SEVENTEEN's artist-made collections holds, they've also been eagerly awaiting its release.