Miramax lands Halloween TV rights, envisions cinematic universe

John Carpenter created quite a spectacle with the 1978 classic Halloween, which has since then never left the pop culture scenario. With many sequels, prequels, and reboots, it is a wide-ranging franchise featuring the masked killer Michael Myers, who is one of the most popular figures in the history of horror franchises. The film universe already consists of thirteen films. However, the film and franchise have not yet ventured into the cinematic universe culture, which may include a shared universe in film and television.

That being said, Miramax recently won a hard-fought battle to land Halloween for a television adaptation. Miramax beat A24 in the process, who were also trying to land the franchise for themselves. Though this will come as a disappointment to many A24 followers, Miramax is already plotting a cinematic universe spanning film and television.

The rights to the franchise are controlled by Trancas International Films, run by Malek Akkad. It's almost poetic that the bidding war for the franchise came to a conclusion weeks before the real event.

Miramax and Trancas plan to work together to expand the Halloween franchise

The Halloween franchise is almost the gold mine of horror fandom. It has immense potential, strong characters, and a long arc stretching over decades. Together, it may prove to be the perfect ingredient for success.

Miramax’s Head of Global TV Marc Helwig is reportedly going to oversee this franchise alongside Malek Akkad from Trancas. Speaking about the acquisition, Helwig said that they couldn't be more excited to bring the franchise to TV.

"We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans," Marc noted.

These rights do allow Miramax and Trancas to jointly create a shared verse around the Michael Myers-led franchise, much like how Marvel and DC have done in recent years.

Akkad also spoke about the same, expressing their excitement about the franchise and what they plan to do with it.

"Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter," Malek Akkad said.

The main storyline of Halloween came to an end at the conclusion of the new trilogy by David Gordon Green in 2022. However, with varying arcs in the middle, it should not be a problem to incorporate new stories featuring Michael Myers when the franchise comes to the television world.

It will be some time before fans find out more about the upcoming Halloween titles and how they will add to the original storyline.