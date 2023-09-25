Missoni SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week wins the internet: “The collection just feels right”

During Milan Fashion Week, creative Director Filippo Grazioli exhibited the Missoni SS24 designs, which included a thrilling tale of buoyancy and modern styles. Huge inflatable silver spheres built by the artist Shawn Kolodny were hung from the roof above the runway, transforming the venue into an artistic experience in and of itself. The lavish white plush that had been draped all over the auditorium for the event gave off a sensation of placid opulence.

The design direction that Grazioli wanted to take with this selection was crystal clear: he wanted to capture a sophisticated sense of airiness in the pieces.

The designer's thoughts perfectly connected with the audiences as well as the internet users, as they appeared quite impressed with the latest Missoni SS24 collection. One of them even praised the collection, saying,

Netizens seemed impressed with Missoni SS24 collection unveiled during Milan Fashion Week

Social media warmly welcomed the latest designs of the Missoni SS24 collection. The internet users praised the elegant yet quirky designs masterfully crafted by the creative director, Filippo Grazioli. Some called these intricate designs chic, while others said they were just stunning.

One of them even remarked that the brand must be included in the Big Four of luxury fashion houses, including Gucci, Prada, and Fendi. One of them found it different yet cool. Some appreciated the crocheted ruffled dress in this collection.

More about Missoni Summer/Spring 2024 collection

The history of Missoni, which spans 70 years, is characterized by witty designs and prints intended for both males and females across the globe. Creative Director Filippo Grazioli is known for ensuring that everyone has an incredible experience, and the Spring/Summer 2024 collection he designed is no exception.

Missoni's "KALEIDOSCOPICA" collection was presented during Milan Fashion Week at the city's La Pelota location. This joyful presentation put Missoni in the limelight of the Milan Fashion Week calendar.

For the Missoni SS24 collection, the fashion house created an effortless wardrobe that is jam-packed with fun, and the brand's signature zig-zag design has arrived with more delicate edges.

Rainbow colors were brought to life on garments made of sheer material that altered the body's shape as it naturally existed. The white and orange variants of the outfit were pulled at the waist and coupled with colored eyewear. Sequined tank tops along with skirts with white trim were piled atop colorful eveningwear designed by Missoni.

Grazioli believed that modernism was associated with brevity, which he expertly implemented through the use of straight and thin shapes in his designs. They were adorned with layers of translucent, delicately knitted jersey, adding an air of comfort that contrasted with the understated aspects of ruffles, knots, and draping that were incorporated into the design.

The brand Missoni is known for using brilliant and bold colors, which were converted into sheerness and translucent layers and embellished with dispersed motifs in colors that allowed transparency to stand at the forefront.

Iconic designs, such as the characteristic zigzags and fiammato, merged smoothly into knitted materials, appearing as subdued reminders of their original vibrancy. This was accomplished by using knitted textures.