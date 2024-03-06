“Mother behavior”: Fans laud as BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the only attendee of Louis Vuitton FW’ 24 to have multiple tags reach over 1M tweets on X

K-pop girl group star Lisa is all over social media for her surprising appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in Paris. On March 5, the BLACKPINK member visited the show donning a Louis Vuitton outfit complemented with Bulgari jewelry, which sent fans into a frenzy as they did not see it coming.

The MONEY singer is furthering her ties with LVMH as she has been the global ambassador for the French brand Celine since 2020. This time, she appeared at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week, where the Women's Fall-Winter 2024 collection was showcased.

There was no official statement about her visit to the F/W 2024 collection launch from her label, LLOUD. It set the internet ablaze as many netizens and fans as they could not stop talking about it on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Her impact on her online audience was demonstrated as she gained praise from fans for her mesmerizing look. Following her appearance at the show, multiple tags on X reached over 1 million tweets and engagements, according to fans.

According to user @lalisa_twts, tags like Lisa, LISAXLVFW24, and LISA LOUIS VUITTON surpassed 1 million tweets on the platform. Fans expressed their excitement watching her trend on the app, and they shared their thoughts about her social media influence. A user on X called this incident “mother behavior.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the only attendee of the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week 2024 show to have multiple tags reach over 1M tweets on X

On March 5, Lisa graced the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week 2024 event on the last day, surprising millions of fans and netizens. The BLACKPINK member donned a white cropped underneath a multicolored floral coat from the brand's Spring 2018 collection.

She carried the LV pic trunk, which captured everyone’s eyes. She paired black leather shots with high-length stockings over LV Knot pump heels. The BORN PINK singer completed her look with the Bulgari Monete High Jewelry necklace.

She shared some pictures on her Instagram account from the time she spent at the show, displaying her ensemble. The BLACKPINK maknae also posed with Nicholas Ghesquiere, the artistic director who showcased his women's F/W collection for Louis Vuitton. She congratulated the director for completing 10 years and expressed gratitude for inviting her to the show.

The clips shared on the brand's official social media, along with her SNS page, started swirling on social media as fans went gaga over her look. Over 1 million tweets mentioned her at LV Fashion Week, making fans celebrate this moment on X.

In other news, the BLACKPINK member has been confirmed as a cast member on the third season of the HBO series The White Lotus.