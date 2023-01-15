MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo release date and air time

MTV is kickstarting the new year by releasing a brand new reality TV show titled The Real Friends of WeHo.

The soon-to-be-released series revolves around stars and reality TV veterans, including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Jaymes Vaughan, a TV host and business owner, and Joey Zauzig, a digital entrepreneur.

The Real Friends of WeHo will premiere on Friday night, after the new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 that airs at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The series will feature the five stars living their lives in West Hollywood.

MTV described the show as "unfiltered" and claimed that it features some of Hollywood's most influential LGBT celebrities, TV personalities, and business owners.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about The Real Friends of WeHo airing only on MTV.

The Real Friends of WeHo season one will premiere on January 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on MTV

The official synopsis for the forthcoming series, The Real Friends of WeHo, reads:

"An unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high-stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends."

Prior to the release of its pilot episode, the reality TV series released a sneak peek, teasing fans about what to expect. In the trailer, Brad Goreski can be seen boasting about West Hollywood.

He claimed:

"West Hollywood is the epicenter of the gay world."

In an effort to showcase more LGBTQ+ representation, the series will introduce viewers to the "house guys" who they claim are "ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves."

The sneak peek was released earlier this month, in which Brad saucily warned fans, claiming:

"Hold on to your p*ssy, girl, it's going to be a f**king crazy ride."

Apart from the fun moments, the series also teased a lot of drama, similar to other reality TV shows. In the trailer, Todrick Hall teases:

"We're not trying to pretend that we're the sisterhood of the traveling jock straps."

Prior to the series premiere, the show is already being labelled 'fake' by a cast member. According to WeHOville, Dorion Renaud took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a story claiming that the show is a knockoff of the Real Housewives franchise. He added that friendships formed on the show were scripted.

Stay tuned to know more about what happens on the show.

The Real Friends of WeHo will air every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

