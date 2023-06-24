"My blood is boiling": Video of elderly Chicago Airbnb owner getting slapped by teen leaves netizens outraged

A shocking video of an elderly Airbnb host getting physically assaulted by a teenager is doing rounds on the internet. In the now-viral video, the incident unfolded when the senior host, whose identity remains undisclosed, politely requested a group of individuals to leave the property, which was being rented through Airbnb.

However, instead of complying with the host's reasonable request, one member of the group resorted to violence, slapping the elderly Asian individual. It is unknown when this incident took place, however several outlets have traced the video all the way back to 2020. Additionally, people who are now sharing the video are claimimg that it is from Chicago.

DISCLAIMER: The below clip contains graphic visuals of a physical assault incident, discretion is advised.

Airbnb owner gets attacked after he confronts teens throwing a party at his home

The viral video left many netizens agitated understandable, with social media @melisacrow80 writing, "My blood is boiling."

"This generation has no respect": Internet users agitated after coming across a video of an elderly Airbnb owner getting slapped by a teen

As social media users came across the viral video of a teen slapping an elderly property owner, they were left agitated. Several internet users reacted by saying "so disrespectful," while others just simply stated that the incident is "so sad."

Check out some of these reactions below:

This generation has no respect @crazyclipsonly This makes me so angry.This generation has no respect @crazyclipsonly This makes me so angry. This generation has no respect

Lena @lena2wild @crazyclipsonly this is so disrespectful, parents should learn how to discipline their kids right @crazyclipsonly this is so disrespectful, parents should learn how to discipline their kids right

Couple keeps water taps running for 25 days in revenge against their Airbnb host

The aforementioned incident is not the first time when news of hosts and their guests getting into a scuffle is hitting the headlines. Earlier in April 2023, a shocking incident came to light as a couple allegedly sought revenge against their Airbnb host by engaging in a shocking act of leaving the property's water taps running for an extended period of 25 days.

The incident, as reported by Times Now, reportedly took place in Seoul, South Korea. As per the reports, the unnamed couple booked a 25-day trip to the capital city. However, three days prior to their trip, the couple who wanted to cancel their booking apparently because of the property's location, told the owner that they have contracted Coronavirus. The owner reportedly asked for proof but instead of providing that, the couple went ahead with their trip plan.

This was done as an act of revenge when the host did not allow them to cancel.



The host was left with US$1570 in damages and bills & unfortunately, 120 tonnes of water was wasted A couple destroyed a Seoul Airbnb by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 daysThis was done as an act of revenge when the host did not allow them to cancel.The host was left with US$1570 in damages and bills & unfortunately, 120 tonnes of water was wasted A couple destroyed a Seoul Airbnb by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days 👀This was done as an act of revenge when the host did not allow them to cancel.The host was left with US$1570 in damages and bills & unfortunately, 120 tonnes of water was wasted 💧😠 https://t.co/ToEXOivbg7

There, in their revenge act, the couple allegedly wasted about 12,000 of waters. It was also mentioned in Times Now's report that Seoul’s Waterworks Headquarters stated at the time that the amount of water wasted is what eight adults would supposedly use in two months.

Additionally, when the property owner contacted Airbnb seeking help about the situation, he was allegedly told that the hospitality company cannot help in this matter.

