"MY ENHABTS CRUMBS": Fans elated as BTS' Jungkook leaves a like on the guitar cover of Standing Next To You by ENHYPEN's Jay

On Tuesday, November 21, ENHYPEN's Jay posted his guitar cover of BTS' Jungkook's recent title track, Standing Next To You, through ENHYPEN's official TikTok account. Jay confessed to being a fan of the BTS vocalist and also congratulated Jungkook on his GOLDEN album showcase in the caption of the video.

While fans enthusiastically engaged with the released cover, they were also hoping for the idol it was directed towards, BTS' Jungkook, to witness the same. Soon enough, the BTS vocalist left a like on the cover, and fans collectively celebrated the same.

Given that there hasn't been much public interaction between ENHYPEN and BTS other than their occasional collaborative dance challenges, despite them being housed under the same label, HYBE LABELS, fans have been cherishing the interaction endlessly.

Fans escatic as BTS' Jungkook likes the guitar cover of Standing Next To You by ENHYPEN's Jay

On November 3, BTS' Jungkook rolled out his first solo full-length album, GOLDEN, with its title track, Standing Next To You. Soon after the release, fans endlessly celebrated the same, given the experimental route taken by the idol for this album. Not only did he establish himself as a pop artist through the tracks on GOLDEN, but he also created the entire album in English, which was much appreciated for the efforts he took to put together GOLDEN.

The album has been the talk of the town not just among the fans but also among other K-pop idols, naturally including ENHYPEN's Jay. On November 20, the idol took to ENHYPEN's official Weverse account to convey the message that he filmed something special and that fans should look forward to a random video that'll be posted on ENHYPEN's TikTok account.

"I took courage and practiced something during my busy schedule. LOL. There will be something uploaded out of the blue tomorrow morning on TikTok. So please wake up early."

The next day, the idol's guitar cover of Standing Next to You was posted, and fans went feral over the same because they were happy to see ENHYPEN's Jay exploring and working more with hobbies. However, the capture of the TikTok video warmed the hearts of many. He wrote,

"Jungkook Sunbae-nim, Congratulations on your GOLDEN Showcase."

Soon after, the idol also kickstarted a voice-only livestream to interact with fans and get their reactions to the idol's guitar cover. As fans continued to shower with compliments, ENHYPEN's Jay didn't miss the opportunity to reiterate how big of a fan he was of BTS' Jungkook. He was playing Jungkook's recent B-side track, Yes or No, in celebration of the idol's GOLDEN showcase. Additionally, during the livestream, he left a comment stating,

"Jungkook Sunbaenim, I heard you said today was a fan showcase. I'm a fan too."

When Jungkook both saw and liked Jay's guitar cover of Standing Next To You, fans were naturally over the moon and were happy for ENHYPEN's Jay. As they continued to celebrate the same, they also couldn't help but wish more interactions to fall out between the members of ENHYPEN and BTS.