“My thoughts on acting completely changed”: BTS’ V dishes on how Netflix’s The End of the Fuxking World made a massive impact on him

BTS’ V made his debut appearance on IU's show called IU Palette, where the duo spoke about various topics, including his solo debut album Layover, being a BTS member, and his future acting plans.

At one point, IU asked the 28-year-old BTS member if he has any plans to take up acting projects in the future, to which the singer replied that he does. Curious about his taste in films and series, IU asked inquisitively what kind of genre he would like to try. The singer responded by saying that he would like to see himself in a thriller.

Elaborating further, the Layover singer revealed that he absolutely loved Netflix's British black comedy series The End of the Fuxking World and would like to try a genre similar to this series.

BTS' V mentions that his favourite thriller show The End of the Fuxking World (Image via Twitter)

BTS’ V reveals that The End of the Fuxking World changed his perspective on acting

BTS' V reveals The End of the Fuxking World changed his perspective on acting (Image via Twitter)

For those unfamiliar, The End of the Fuxking World is a British black comedy series that centers around James, who believes himself to be a psychopath and practices killing animals as a hobby but now wants to try killing a human being. He meets the foul-mouthed and rebellious Alyssa, who wants to escape her troubled family life.

Both teens go on a road trip across England as a means to escape their everyday misery, with James entertaining ideas of killing Alyssa and looking for an opportunity to execute his plans. The two-season, 16-episode series is filled with exciting adventures.

In his recent appearance on IU's show, BTS’ V revealed that he absolutely loved the series and that it changed his thoughts on acting. Previously, in an interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’ V expressed his desire to play a villain, as he believes antagonists elevate the heroes in a movie or drama. ARMYs are excited and hopeful about seeing BTS’ V as an actor.

In his interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’ V dished on his dream to play an antagonist in the near future.

"So I always end up watching the villain characters closely. I’ve told a lot of my friends and people around me that I now have this ambition to play a villain at least once," the singer said.

In the past, the Rainy Days singer confessed to being a huge fan of Heath Ledger for showcasing a brilliant performance as the iconic Joker in the Christopher Nolan-directed film The Dark Knight. ARMYs are hoping BTS’ V gets to play a Joker-like character in the future.

BTS’ V lavishes praise on ARMYs on IU's Palette

BTS member V lavished praise on ARMYs on IU's Palette, Bangtan's global fandom. ARMYs have always been a huge supporter of BTS throughout their decade-long career. The Slow Dancing singer thanked the fans for their unwavering love and support for BTS members and their solo endeavors.

The Stigma singer confessed that whenever he is bored, he becomes curious about his fans and checks up on them via Weverse and Instagram. He disclosed that he reads fan letters and cherishes them. The idol believes that ARMYs understand him better than his own family as well.

In other news, the music video for his b-side track Blue was recently released.