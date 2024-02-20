"MY TWO ULTS IN 1 VIDEO": Fans react as ZEROBASEONE’s gesture towards all 20 members of TripleS goes viral

ZEROBASEONE and TripleS attended the 31st Hanteo Music Awards on February 17th and 18, garnering attention from fans with their interaction. Fans were delighted to see the rookie boy group show respect to TripleS by greeting them all. As TripleS bagged the Rookie of the Year (Female) award, all 20 members of the group were seen moving towards the stage from the seating area. K-pop idols usually greet the winners by bowing in respect during award shows.

The ZEROBASEONE member Zhang Hao was seen bowing to every member of the girl group, the clips of the same incident went viral on social media following other members' clips where they were witnessed greeting TripleS members in the same manner.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on this. Other common fans of the two K-pop groups celebrated this interaction. A user on X said, “MY TWO ULTS IN 1 VIDEO”.

“MY ZB1 TRIPLES CRUMBS!”: Fans react to ZEROBASEONE’s gesture towards TripleS members at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards

The two-day award show known as the Hanteo Music Awards is all over social media for different incidents and fans could not stop talking about it. Another reason why it's garnering attention is due to ZEROBASEONE members' respectful actions towards girl group TripleS.

TripleS consists of twenty members: Seoyeon, Hyerin, Jiwoo, Chaeyeon, Yooyeon, Soomin, Nakyoung, Yubin, Kaede, Dahyun, Kotone, Yeonji, Nien, Sohyun, Xinyu, Mayu, Lynn, Joobin, Hayeon, and Shion. When the winner of the Rookie of the Year - Female category was announced, TripleS members walked to the main stage to receive their awards.

ZEROBASEONE members Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Kim Taere, Park Gunwook, Kim Gyuvin, Kim Jiwoong, and Han Yujin, all were seen bowing to the girls for this significant win.

Fans were surprised as it is not easy to bow twenty times continuously, however, watching them do this they were delighted. Fans also highlighted that this could be a routine of making abs and the idols were doing well. Subsequently, many common fans of the two groups celebrated this interaction between this huge number of K-pop idols.

Here are some reactions.

While all this happened, ZEROBASEONE also bagged Rookie of the Year in the male category. The nonet was one of the many groups who were awarded Artist of the Year (Bongsang).

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong’s cursing issues debunked by Dispatch

Previously, on January 27, Kim Jiwoong from the boy group received much hate and criticism for allegedly cursing after a video call fan sign. Later, the agency WAKEONE Entertainment released a statement denying the accusations made against the actor, promising to take the video to forensics to prove his innocence. On February 17, media agency Dispatch revealed the allegations to be not true with the help of forensic evidence.