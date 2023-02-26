NAACP stands for National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Since 1967, the award ceremony held by the association has held invaluable prestige in honoring the best performances by people of color in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

The latest edition of the NAACP Image Awards 2023, was held in Pasadena, California. The ceremony was hosted by rapper, actress, and singer Queen Latifah. Nominations were announced on January 12, 2023, with the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leading with twelve nominations, followed by Abbott Elementary, which led the TV categories with nine nominations.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar were also nominated in several categories at this year's NAACP Image Awards.

NAACP Image Awards 2023: People of color celebrated at the prestigious ceremony

Activist of the Year: Dr. Derrick Lee Foward

Chairman's Award: Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Jackie Robinson Sports Award: Serena Williams

President's Award: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade

Social Justice Impact Award: Attorney Ben Crump

Vanguard Award: Bethann Hardison

Youth Activist of the Year: Bradley Ross Jackson

Entertainer of the Year: Angela Bassett

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture - Will Smith for Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture - Viola Davis for The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Tenoch Huerta for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture - The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding International Motion Picture - Bantú Mama (ARRAY)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special - The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Television and Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series - Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series - P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series - Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series - Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Cliff "Method Man" Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist - Coco Jones – "ICU" (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Male Artist - Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist - Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

The NAACP Image Awards 2023 aired on February 25, 2023, on BET and several Paramount Global Networks including Paramount+.

