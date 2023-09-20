"Name 5 Tinashe songs or die...": Chris Brown reacts to headline about the singer regretting her 2015 collaboration with him

Earlier this week, during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show podcast, singer Tinashe opened up about collaborating with Chris Brown, who is considered to be one of the biggest artists in the R&B rap genre. The collaboration, which happened in 2015, was for Tinashe's song, Player.

Speaking about the same, she told host Zach Sang how the collaboration did not make sense to her:

"You think I wanted to [do those songs]?... So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like. You need the support.’ And he was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. And to me, I was like, ‘Well this is a pop song. So I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it. That doesn’t compute to me.’ But I don’t know."

Now, the controversial rapper has responded to Tinashe' statement. Under @nojumper's Instagram post about the singer's comments, Brown wrote:

"Name five Tinashe songs or die….EVERYBODY DEAD."

This implied that noone would be able to name even five of the singer's tracks.

"Career is nonexistent": Chris Brown slams Tinashe following her comments on the Zach Sang Show

Tinashe also stated in the podcast that the song was supposed to be a big moment for her career, which is why the studio insisted on support from a popular name like Brown:

"That was a song that we all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single."

Besides responding to the statement via a comment under @nojumper's post, Brown also shared two Instagram stories supporting him and emphasizing that "there will be no Chris Brown slander tolerated."

In another comment on social media, Brown himself wrote:

"She full of dat evil. Shawty career is nonexistent. What’s more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and not one us could save her career."

Tinashe was also among those who unfollowed Chris Brown after he mocked rapper Kehlani's attempt to die by suicide back in 2016 after being dragged into a social media gossip cycle about her cheating on her then-boyfriend, NBA player Kyrie Irving, with her ex-boyfriend.

During her appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Tinashe also spoke out against her work with now-convicted trafficker R.Kelly, saying:

"I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly...Yes that was labely! And I was so young too. I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20. That was crazy."

Chris Brown and Tinashe worked together on the song, Player, which was released on October 2, 2015. The single was a moderate success, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Rhythmic singles chart, as well as at number 14 on the UK Hip Hop singles chart. The single was later included as part of Tinashe's third studio album, Joyride.

An R&B star, Chris Brown is best known for his second studio album, Exclusive, which was released on November 6, 2007. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Irish album chart and at number 3 on the UK and Kiwi album charts.