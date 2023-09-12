"Namjoon came...?": An ARMY goes viral for expressing frustration after missing BTS' RM while visiting a museum at the same time

On Tuesday, September 11, BTS' RM uploaded an Instagram post about his recent visit to an art museum in Korea. While many fans happily and excitedly reacted to the idol enjoying his free time doing the things he loves, one ARMY caught the internet's attention with her tweet.

Upon viewing RM's post, @papermoon1204 on X (formerly Twitter) could spot her shoes that were removed outside one of the museum doors. She frustratedly tweeted about it and regretted how she missed seeing the idol by a slim chance. Her tweet read:

The fan's X post translated via Google

"At least your sandals were there": Fans hilariously react to an ARMY's frustrated tweet about them missing BTS' RM during their visit to an art museum

Avid fans and veteran ARMYs of BTS' RM know that the idol is a big fan of art museums and galleries. A simple scroll across his Instagram feed would be proof enough for the same, given that his feed is more or less a documentation of his museum visits in the past year.

The tradition of visiting art museums has seemed so much into the fandom that ARMYs have also started to indulge in museum and gallery visits as they add the act to the list of 'Namjooning' activities.

Therefore, when an ARMY expressed that she visited an art museum, it came as no surprise to netizens. However, many fans immediately sympathized with her when she talked about how she was present at the museum at the same time as BTS' RM.

She made an X post by taking a screenshot of the first slide of BTS' RM's recent Instagram post and circled an area to point out her shoes in the photo. As she continued to talk about how she missed seeing BTS' RM by a slim chance, several netizens and fellow ARMYs stormed in to interact with the same.

While some hilariously reacted to it by recalling the past stories of other ARMYs who also missed seeing the BTS members by a very slim chance, some consoled her and sympathized with her. They even tried to make her feel better by stating that her shoes are now permanently pasted on RM's Instagram and that she got to breathe the same air as the idol.

Fan reactions to the ARMY (Image via Twitter)

Regardless, the ARMY went viral for the roll-out of her events and has garnered an immense amount of attention from not just fellow BTS fans but also netizens in general. However, fans still aren't sure whether to laugh or be sad about the incident.

In other news, given that it is the idol's birthday today, September 12, 2023, fans have been concentrating on grandly celebrating the same and showering him with much love and support.