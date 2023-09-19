Neil Young 50th anniversary reissue of “Time Fades Away”: Tracklist, how to buy, price, and all you need to know

Iconic musician Neil Young is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 1973 album, Time Fades Away, with a special reissue titled Time Fades Away 50. The album is set to hit the shelves on November 3, 2023, through Reprise Records in a limited edition clear vinyl format.

Time Fades Away is considered one of his most successful albums, characterized by its raw, emotionally charged sound. To commemorate this landmark release, Young is treating fans to a reimagined version of the album, complete with a bonus track.

His recent activities have been nothing short of exciting for his fanbase. Back in June, he embarked on his first tour in four years, treating audiences to a series of solo acoustic performances on the West Coast, marking his first headline gigs since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, he delighted fans by reuniting with Stephen Stills at a show in Los Angeles in April, and he made a memorable appearance at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday party, sharing the stage with musical luminaries such as Snoop Dogg and Beck.

Fans can pre-order Time Fades Away 50, the limited edition clear vinyl, from the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives for $24.98.

Furthermore, the reissue will be available for purchase at music retailers everywhere upon its official release, as stated on Young's website.

Fans who opt to make their purchases through Greedy Hand will receive a high-resolution digital download of the album as an added bonus.

Neil Young's Time Fades Away 50 features 8 original tracks

In addition to the eight original songs featured on the 1973 release, Time Fades Away 50 will include the anniversary new unreleased bonus track, The Last Trip to Tulsa.

Originally serving as the B-side to the album's titular single, this rare gem has been largely out of reach for fans until now. It also made a reappearance in 2020's Neil Young Archives Vol. 2: 1972–1976.

Here is the complete list of the tracklist:

Side A:

Time Fades Away Journey Through the Past Yonder Stands the Sinner L.A Love in Mind

Side B:

Don't Be Denied The Bridge Last Dance The Last Trip to Tulsa

More about Neil Young and his music career

Neil Young's accolades include two Grammy awards and Juno Awards. He holds the distinction of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once in 1995 as a solo artist and again in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

Rolling Stone recognized his influence by ranking him at No. 34 on their prestigious list of the 100 greatest musical artists in 2000. Acclaimed Music places him as the seventh most celebrated artist in the history of popular music.

Furthermore, an impressive 21 of Neil Young's albums and singles have received Gold and Platinum certifications from the RIAA in the United States.

In recognition of his contributions to music and culture, Young received the Order of Manitoba in 2006 and was honored as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2009.