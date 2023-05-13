"Netflix for the win": Internet hopeful The Winchesters will be renewed amid cancellation

Despite its brilliant first season on the CW, The Winchesters has apparently been canceled by the network. The spinoff to Supernatural had great critical reception and audience turnout. Keeping this in mind, viewers are convinced that the series will likely find a new home on one of the bigger streaming platforms such as Netflix.

The spinoff focused on young John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly), covering their journey to their first monster hunt. The first season ended with a cliffhanger that is perfect for a new season with endless possibilities. The series also managed to introduce several Supernatural alums, including Ruth Connell, Richard Speight Jr., Alexander Calvert, Jim Beaver, and Jensen Ackles.

Jensen Ackles confirmed the news of the cancellation on Twitter, resulting in fans asking other networks to pick up the show and continue the story of the monster hunters to its conclusion. Surely, any network that picks it up will gain massively from the series.

Fans suggest new home for The Winchesters after the CW announces cancellation

Jensen Ackles' post about saving The Winchesters was met with many comments from fans, who did not want the series to conclude prematurely.

Many tweets sprung up about a potential new home for the series. Given, the fanbase that this show will bring together, Netflix and Amazon Prime became the most suggested networks to pick it up.

Gavin Johnson @ShurikKaru @JensenAckles I’ll be quiet honest, I was super hesitant to watch it, but me and my Roomate have been watching on HBO max and we are on episode 7 and are so invested, and we’re full gearing up to be ready for season 2 @JensenAckles I’ll be quiet honest, I was super hesitant to watch it, but me and my Roomate have been watching on HBO max and we are on episode 7 and are so invested, and we’re full gearing up to be ready for season 2

Miroku @starwarsfan331 @JensenAckles maybe it could go to a different network or a streaming service @JensenAckles maybe it could go to a different network or a streaming service

The decision to discontinue The Winchesters is quite arbitrary from the CW, but the network has already done this many times in the past few months. This is reportedly because of a transition phase in the organization.

The CW said in a statement on Thursday:

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,...We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication."

The Winchesters premiered on October 11, 2022, with its debut season of 13 episodes. It covered the love story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell before their stint in the popular Supernatural.

The synopsis for the series read:

"A prequel to the long-running series "Supernatural," "The Winchesters" tells the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces to uncover the hidden truths about both of their families."

The series was developed by Robbie Thompson and narrated by Jensen Ackles. In addition to the Supernatural spinoff, the CW also reportedly canceled Kung Fu after three seasons.

It will be some time before fans find out the fate of their beloved TV series.

Poll : 0 votes