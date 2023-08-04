"Never was a beating more justified": California 7-Eleven thief thrashing video sparks support online

A clip of a California 7-Eleven store owner brutally beating a knife-wielding thief has gone viral, drawing admiration from netizens. The video recorded by a person standing behind a counter showed an audacious thief attempting to steal an entire display of cigarettes, while the store owner, identified as a Sikh man, pleaded for him to stop.

Trigger warning: The following video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed.

The thief, who ignored the repeated pleas, continued to rob the store owner, who threatened to call the police before the suspect reached for his knife and warned him to back up.

Shortly after, as the thief attempts to leave with his looted goods, an employee tackles him to the ground before the store owner begins to whack him with what appeared to be a long wooden stick.

While the exact location and date of the incident are unclear, the video posted on Twitter by conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong on August 2, 2023, has amassed over 25 million views. The viral footage prompted one user to admiringly respond:

Cardinal Curmudgeon @Gimblin @stillgray @jaushouse Never was a beating more justified.

When governments refuse to protect lives and property, they fail at their only legitimate purpose.

The video showed a thief, whose face is concealed by a blue cloth attempting to steal a trash can full of cigarettes, cigars and vapes before a California store owner intervened and implored him to leave. Meanwhile, the person recording the incident from behind a counter tells the store owner to let the thief carry on with the robbery as intervention is futile.

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do.”

The person is also heard asking the owner if he’s insured. The thief continues to loot the California owner, who threatens to call the police before the suspect reaches for his knife and warns him to back up. As the thief tries to flee after robbing the store, he was tackled by employees and beaten by the Sikh store owner, who laid out at least 25 blows while the bystander cheered on.

“That’s called whoopin’ your a**! Whoop his a**! Get him!"

Shortly after, the California store owner, who did not notify law enforcement, let the thief walk out of the premises. Meanwhile, the audacity of the thief was on full display as asked for a soda for the road. Denying the impudent request, the stunned bystander responded:

“What kind of s*** are you telling me? You do this s*** and you want a soda? No, no, no. Get the f*** out, man."

The incident in California's 7-Eleven has sparked admiration from netizens who applauded the Sikh store owner for thrashing the thief.

I'm not a violent person but it was nice to see something being done to someone trying to rob the store.

WELL DONE. While I am not the type to promote violence I am a strong believer in being able to defend what is yours. If it takes violence to prevent that, then so be it. I'm glad the store owners are safe, he had what looks like a knife in his back pocket. Lock him up!

“While I am not the type to promote violence, I am a strong believer in being able to defend what is yours. If it takes violence to prevent that, then so be it. I’m glad the store owners are safe, he had what looks like a knife in his back pocket. Lock him up!”

“That stick was all the insurance they needed.”

If the Sikh guys get sued, post the legal fund so I can give to it.

A Twitter user generously offered financial support to the Sikh man if the incident turned litigious.

“If the Sikh guys get sued, post the legal fund so I can give it to them.”

If you are in trouble, approach a Sikh and he will help you even at the cost of his own life.



But never enter into trouble with a Sikh, you’ll regret the day you were born.



#Sikh #khalsa pic.twitter.com/WgSxNIhGWf @stillgray There’s a saying in India-If you are in trouble, approach a Sikh and he will help you even at the cost of his own life.But never enter into trouble with a Sikh, you’ll regret the day you were born.

However, so far, there have been no arrests or charges related to the incident.