“Never felt more alone in 50 years”: Tori Spelling breaks down after revealing divorce filing to estranged spouse on air in debut podcast episode

Tori Spelling launched the first episode of her debut podcast, misSPELLING, by informing her estranged spouse Dean McDermott that she had filed for divorce. In the debut episode, released on Monday, April 1, 2024, Spelling revealed the divorce filing to her husband.

This came after PEOPLE magazine broke the news on Friday, March 29, 2024. During the chat, listeners were provided insight into Spelling’s perspective as McDermott was inaudible during the call. Shortly after their brief chat, Spelling broke down on air, saying:

“I never felt so alone in a room with friends doing a podcast. I never felt more alone in 50 years. Sorry.”

In response, her friends in the studio assured her she wasn’t alone and was loved by many.

What happened on Tori Spelling's debut podcast episode? Details explored

The episode began with Tori Spelling saying:

"I don't know what feels more like a punch in the stomach that it's out there and it's final, or that I have to call him.”

She then called her husband while on air. However, he did not answer at the time. Spelling then left him a voicemail, asking him to call back.

Shortly after, McDermott called her back and Spelling broke the news on air. As the phone was not on speakers, listeners heard only her perspective on the call with her estranged spouse.

“I hate to do this to you while you’re at work. They’ve done it. It’s just the formality, just a one-sheet you check off and next, you’ll have to sign it,” she said.

While on call, Spelling also mentioned McDermott's interview with the Daily Mail last year, where he said that there was "anger...and yelling" in their marriage. She continued:

"You said everything you've done to me over the years, so I think it would make perfect sense that... I would follow...Cause those are things I never would have divulged to anybody and you did."

Spelling then informed him he now has to check the divorce and irreconcilable differences box in the document before ending the call:

"It’s just a one sheet where you check divorce and irreconcilable differences. Ok, I love you. Ok. Bye."

Following the call, Spelling broke down on air.

Tori Spelling says she saw "red flags" after she began dating McDermott

In the podcast, Spelling provided listeners with insight into her tumultuous marriage with the Canadian actor, saying she saw "red flags" four months after the couple started dating:

“I like saying that I just like to make dresses out of red flags and then proceeded. But yeah, there were definitely red flags. He had anger issues and that started while we were dating, like, 4 months in."

She said that she told McDermott it would "be a lot," but that did not dissuade him.

"‘It’s going to be a lot. I’ve been told it’s an emasculating road.’ And he was like, ‘I can handle it.’ And I was like, ‘Can you though? It’s not going to be easy.’ I don’t think he knew how big it would be. I think he was like, ‘Oh yeah, things come and go.’ But with me, it never went. From the moment I was born, I was in the press. There hasn't been a reprieve from it. So you kind of have to be used to jumping on board with that world and getting through it and owning it. And I thought he was on board with that.

After the podcast was released, in a video obtained by Daily Mail, McDermott said he was doing well despite the divorce filing, adding:

"It's been a long time coming but T and I are good.”

In the divorce document obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, March 29, 2024, Spelling stated the couple’s official separation date was June 17, 2023, and requested the Court grant her spousal support. She also requested sole physical custody of their five children.