"Never seen something like this": Woman killed by MTA bus video leaves internet traumatized

Brooklyn resident Roberta Lehrman passed away after being struck by a MTA bus in Manhattan. The 70-year-old was rushing across the Broadway and E. 13th Union Square Street on Wednesday when she was hit by a Staten Island-bound bus. The elderly woman was sadly dragged and caught between the MTA's wheels. Law enforcement has since revealed that she died at the scene.

According to police officials, the incident took place just after 1PM on Wednesday, The MTA had stopped at a red light and as the light turned green, it moved forward and struck Lehrman. Officers have since revealed that the bus driver remained at the scene after crashing into the woman and no charges were filed against him.

Emergency responders did their best to revive her. Unfortunately, they did not succeed.

Graphic videos of the incident have circulated across social media platforms. Twitter page @clipsthatgohard was one of the many accounts that reported on the MTA tragedy. The account shared a video of the bloody scene to its 357K followers who were traumatized by the video. Responding to the occurrence, one netizen wrote online:

Internet videos wrote online that they regretted watching the video. Many expressed that such graphic content must not be posted online. Several netizens also demanded for the video of the scene to be removed from the internet in respect to the Roberta Lehrman’s family. A few reactions read:

𝒥 @iufiuity @clipsthatgohard ain’t gotta disrespect the dead like this this ain’t it @clipsthatgohard ain’t gotta disrespect the dead like this this ain’t it

dzlton @Dzlton @clipsthatgohard @elonmusk can we please get a graphic warning before videos like these are just seen? @clipsthatgohard @elonmusk can we please get a graphic warning before videos like these are just seen?

IShowSpeedLive⚡️ @IShowSpeed_Live @clipsthatgohard Man why tf they recorded?! This world is cruel asf🤦🏾‍♂️ @clipsthatgohard Man why tf they recorded?! This world is cruel asf🤦🏾‍♂️

Brad Pecoraro @pecoraro_brad @clipsthatgohard Yowza. Didn’t have that on list of things I ever thought I’d see @clipsthatgohard Yowza. Didn’t have that on list of things I ever thought I’d see 😳

Jeff K. @Jeffknowshouses @clipsthatgohard Man, this is terrible. People are insensitive AF for recording this and putting on the internet @clipsthatgohard Man, this is terrible. People are insensitive AF for recording this and putting on the internet

Everything to know about Roberta Lehrman, who was struck by the MTA bus

The New York City native was initially a teacher at John Jay High School and went on to be an educator at Brooklyn Technical High School. She mostly focused on teaching reading, writing and thinking skills in addition to helping with the student newspaper.

Lehrman last made headlines in 2005 when she clashed against Brooklyn Tech administrators. The New York Times revealed that she had criticized a principal in a teacher’s union publication which led to a bad grading in her teacher's evaluation.

Her friends were unsurprisingly saddened by her passing. News of her death devastated her friend Mary Demorest who met the deceased while vacationing in Costa Rica. In an interview, Demorest said:

“She was fun, spirited and had so much energy. We couldn’t keep up with her. She acted more like 40 than 70. I’m really surprised and sad about this. She had retired and was looking at enjoying life. She had a love of gardening. I know she loved New York.”

Demorest also spoke about how Lehrman was curious about the world she lived in. She said:

“She travelled independently. That was unique. She was very fun and loud. She was a very memorable person. She was funny and she would have the table laughing. I was drawn to her- she spoke her mind.”

Lehrman’s 20-year-old neighbour Nicole Puig recalled the former as being “caring” and “environmentally friendly.” Puig shared that Lehrman taught her about gardening when she was younger. She went on to add- “This is just so sad to hear.”

