Nicholas Donofrio GoFundMe raises over $55,000 as USC student killed entering wrong home

A University of South Carolina student Nicholas Donofrio was fatally gunned down on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after attempting to enter the wrong home. The New York Post reported that the unidentified resident of the property said they believed 20-year-old Donofrio was a burglar. It is worth noting that the State of South Carolina acknowledges the Castle Doctrine, which permits civilians to use lethal force against potential intruders.

Following the incident, members of Nicholas Donofrio's fraternity started a GoFundMe page. It is aimed at funding a scholarship program that will be set up in memory of the 20-year-old. As of August 29, 2023, the page has collected over $58,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Expand Tweet

The timeline of Nicholas Donofrio's death

The Independent reported that the shooting and death of Nicholas Donofrio took place at around 2 am on August 26, 2023. The student was trying to return to his house in the neighborhood of Columbia. However, instead of going to the property where he lived with four friends, he ended up on a stranger's porch.

Expand Tweet

As reported by local authorities, the occupant of the home initially tried to call 911 to inform them of a suspected burglar. However, the unidentified shooter would eventually fire shots at Donofrio, killing him. By the time authorities arrived, the 20-year-old had reportedly died at the scene.

In an official statement, the City of Columbia Police said that when the officers reached the scene, they found a "deceased male" on the front porch with a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot,” the statement added.

In a separate statement issued through the GoFundMe page, members of Nick Donofrio commemorated the deceased college student.

The statement read that the fraternity Phi Kappa Sigma had lost one of its brothers Nick Donofrio on Saturday morning.

"For those that didn't have the honor of knowing Nick, we would like to share some words about him. Nick followed in his big brother Louie's footsteps and joined our fraternity in the Fall of 2022," the statement added.

The statement continued that Nick was a "fun, charismatic, energetic, and true man of honor." It said that although Nick's time with his friends and family was short, he had made a "significant difference" in the lives of everyone he knew.

Expand Tweet

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection to the death of Nicholas Donofrio. According to the New York Post, the investigation is currently underway. Since South Carolina citizens are generally given leeway in terms of using lethal force on intruders, the police department has expressed its intentions to discuss the case with the solicitor's office.