“No more from Harry's mega mouthpiece”: Royal fans react to reports of Meghan Markle's upcoming tell-all book

Royal expert Christopher Andersen recently told Fox Digital Media that Meghan Markle is reportedly keen on "clarifying the facts" through a tell-all book. The book, which will detail her experiences in royal life, will reportedly come in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. In his interview with Fox News Digital, the author of Diana's Boys: William and Harry, and the Mother They Loved, hinted that Markle might be next in line to publish a tell-all book.

According to author Tom Bower, the reported book will be "Meghan's truth." He added that the book will have a readership as Markle will "undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view." It is worth noting that Bower is the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

However, when netizens heard that Meghan Markle would reportedly be writing a memoir, they took to social media to express disapproval about the same. While some said that they didn't want another tell-all memoir, one person said:

Expand Tweet

Meghan Markle: Is her revealing memoir the next chapter after Prince Harry's Spare?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly determined to maintain secrecy about the reported book until the very last moment. However, Christopher Andersen hinted at a possible book, yet another revealing memoir, to be in the works.

According to Fox, Andersen said that Prince Harry's inaugural book hinted at untold stories and specifically addressed instances of racism within the royal family. The first memoir explored Harry's intricate family dynamics, especially with his brother Prince William. Fox reported that Andersen suggested that there could be other aspects to the narrative that Harry might be inclined to reveal.

“[Markle’s] autobiography will almost certainly be up next, and we'll have to wait and see if she can be as candid as Harry was in Spare. I get the sense that there is some trepidation on the Sussexes’ part because of the tremendous backlash triggered by the revelations in Spare,” Andersen said.

The royal expert also pointed out that publishers were likely itching to get a book from the Duchess of Sussex.

“Conversely, Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, ‘set the record straight',” he added.

Amidst swirling speculation about a potential sequel, Andersen envisioned the prospect of Meghan Markle's reported memoir. He said it was poised to provide her unique perspective on the couple's experiences in the US. Andersen noted that such publications are incredibly lucrative and brought up the success of Spare, and called it the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history.

As he contemplated the possibility of Meghan Markle authoring her memoir, netizens had differing opinions about the same. They responded to the tweet made by Perez Hilton on X, formerly Twitter, to express their opinions. While some expressed concerns about Markle's ability to emulate Harry's level of openness in Spare, others said that they didn't want to see Markle play "the victim" again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In his interview with Fox, Andersen had said that Meghan was "chomping at the bit" of wanting to "set the record straight," as he claimed that the couple wanted to be in the spotlight.

"There is also that insatiable desire on the part of the Sussexes to be in the spotlight and at the same time get paid handsomely for it," he noted.

Social media users responded to it by claiming that Markle couldn't "even decide what color she is" noting that she had listed herself as Caucasian on her acting profile.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another royal expert Phil Dampier cautioned that Meghan's memoir might have the potential to strain the already delicate relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

“There is nothing she won't twist to justify her position. But that won’t stop her from concocting her own narrative of events to justify her actions, and I’m sure Harry will back her up 100 per cent,” he said.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said that Meghan Markle’s rumored autobiography will be full of “untruths.” Reports suggested Meghan Markle could be planning on writing her memoir on her life following the success of Prince Harry’s book Spare.

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich, spoke to Fox News Digital and suggested that there is a possibility that Harry might release "bonus material" in an extended paperback version. She said it could be particularly "after all the hardcover sales have concluded."

"As long as there is money to be made - and lots of it - Harry will be spilling the royal beans jot by jot, volume by volume. I would be shocked to discover that Harry and Meghan have decided to live a quiet life in Montecito," Fordwich said.

Meghan Markle plans her return to her acting career

According to a report from The Sun, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is rumored to be making a return to television to reestablish her presence. The report suggests that there is speculation about her potentially reviving her acting career.

When asked about the possibility of her returning to acting, Bower told The Times,

"I have no doubt that she will go back to acting."

Meghan Markle (Image via X / Megha Markle Daily)

While there are rumors circulating about the potential revival of the popular show Suits on Netflix, royal specialist Graydon Carter has a different perspective. He believes that Meghan may choose to avoid acting and instead venture into the realm of reality TV.

"She would be a perfect fit for a Real Housewives of Montecito television series if one were in the works," Carter claimed

According to the report, Andy Cohen, the producer of Real Housewives, mentioned at a BravoCon event in Las Vegas that Meghan would be an ideal candidate for a Real Housewives spin-off.