"No VIP tent for her": Hilarious Karlie Kloss memes erupt as model attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with regular stadium ticket 

Taylor Swift’s fans were left stunned after her supposed former friend Karlie Kloss appeared at the singer's The Eras Tour concert. Several videos of the supermodel attending her most recent show and sitting amongst the fans went viral across social media platforms. For those unversed, the two were attached by the hip until they through an alleged private feud. Reacting to the model’s appearance at Swift’s concert, one netizen wrote:

The Twitter user was referring to several celebrities attending The Eras Tour and enjoying the performance in the VIP Tent reserved for Swift's friends and the biggest celebrities. Some who were seen attending the concert included Zoe Saldana, Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba, Sophia Bush, Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum and Lana Condor amongst others.

Twitter user and Taylor Swift fan page @tswifterastour took to the social networking site to share an image of Karlie Kloss at one of the recent concerts. They wrote in the tweet:

“Karlie Kloss is at tonight’s show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’!”

Netizens react to Karlie Kloss’ appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert

Taylor Swift’s fans or “Swifties” as they call themselves were left in a frenzy after videos of Kloss at the tour went viral. The two celebrities were famously hanging out with each other for years until they drifted apart. Many were curious about what made their friendship crumble.

Reacting to Kloss appearing at a The Eras Tour concert, some netizens said:

Lauren Gunn @TheLaurenGunn @eleesalw @tswifterastour What on earth is going on

schfr @appenzeller202 @TSwiftNZ NOT in the celebrity section I know that’s right

tushar @reputushion pic.twitter.com/BrBQ9Nh33E karlie buying a ticket in the stands between swifties who hate her

cosmonaut diandra @diandrasdiandra like she's kinda crazy and obsessed and tay needs a restraining order but i'm ctfu IF karlie just went to eras tour without talking to taylor, without taylor inviting her which her seating in a random place suggests. if karlie just bought a ticket and went.. that's so funnylike she's kinda crazy and obsessed and tay needs a restraining order but i'm ctfu

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ friendship timeline explored

The “Kaylor” friendship began in 2012 after Taylor Swift said in a Vogue interview that she loved Karlie Kloss and wanted to bake cookies with her. It seems like the duo got together and became friends privately until the two shared a moment on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2013, confirming that they two were in contact.

The following months, the two appeared on each other’s Instagram accounts and were paparazzied together as well.

In 2015, Kloss made an appearance in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video which also included other celebrities including Zendaya, Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham amongst others.

However, in 2018, Swifties noticed that something was wrong with their friendship after Kloss did not publicly support Swift for her new single Look What You Made Me Do. Many were convinced that the model threw shade at Swift by captioning an Instagram photo “Swish swish” which was in reference to Katy Perry’s rumored Taylor Swift diss track.

In August 2019, fans were certain that a rift had occurred as Swift was a no-show for Kloss’ wedding ceremonies. Adding to the blow, Kloss was pictured with Swift’s now-former manager Scooter Braun who infamously acquired rights to Swift’s first six albums.

In response, Swift announced that she would be re-recording all of her music that Braun owns.

In 2021, Swifties speculated that Swift’s evermore album songs it’s time to go and right where you left me were about Kloss.

The friendship status of the two stars remains unclear. It seems like Swifties will continue theorizing what is happening between the two.