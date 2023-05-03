"No wonder they all moved out": Why are 7 Little Johnstons fans slamming Amber in episode 4?

Episode 4 of 7 Little Johnstons season 13, titled Oh Lover Boy, aired on TLC on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a tough conversation between Amber and Elizabeth over a house that the latter is planning on buying with her boyfriend Brice. Elizabeth and Amber have been searching for a house for a long time and were happy to find one that has lots of space and is within their budget.

However, Amber and Trent did not like the home and decided to advise their daughter not to buy the property. They felt that the house was way too far from Elizabeth’s workplace. Amber met up with Elizabeth and told her that if she bought the house, they would be the last ones to get cell coverage in case of any emergency.

She said that this was not the couple’s “forever home,” adding that the only pro of the house was its big land. She also wondered why the relator was selling such a big house at such a low cost. Amber mentioned that the terrain is very rough, which could be a cause for concern in the future.

Elizabeth said that she knew about the issues, but with her age being just 20, that was the only home she could afford.

7 Little Johnstons fans were shocked by Amber as she tried to make life decisions for her adult children. They called her out for trying to "control" her 5 kids and for always saying something "negative" about their decisions.

Naves @vulnaviaj Amber wants all them kids to live at home forever so she can control their lives. The oldest 3 are in their early twenties but any decision they make Amber has something negative to say about it. No wonder they all moved out. #7LittleJohnstons Amber wants all them kids to live at home forever so she can control their lives. The oldest 3 are in their early twenties but any decision they make Amber has something negative to say about it. No wonder they all moved out. #7LittleJohnstons

7 Little Johnstons call out Amber for being a bad parent

Amber was able to convince Elizabeth to keep on looking for houses after making her doubt her initial decision.

As a result, 7 Little Johnstons fans slammed Amber for the "unnecessary" conversation. They also called her out for not sending Anna, her adopted daughter, to therapy early on in her life.

Anna is now having issues with her work and school, and even taking sleeping pills. Amber advised her to go to therapy to deal with being "overwhelmed" with work.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket That conversation between Amber and Liz was all kinds of weird and unnecessary! #7littlejohnstons That conversation between Amber and Liz was all kinds of weird and unnecessary! #7littlejohnstons

Brittany @Brittany1985 These reasons against the property from Amber are clearly silly excuses, Liz is very smart Im sure she's thought of these things lol #7littlejohnstons These reasons against the property from Amber are clearly silly excuses, Liz is very smart Im sure she's thought of these things lol #7littlejohnstons

Brittany @Brittany1985 Amber, maybe they want to be away from you...maybe its not a coincidence they like something far away lol #7littlejohnstons Amber, maybe they want to be away from you...maybe its not a coincidence they like something far away lol #7littlejohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The kids are just about grown up, but Trent and Amber are still way too involved in basically every aspect of their lives!! #7littlejohnstons The kids are just about grown up, but Trent and Amber are still way too involved in basically every aspect of their lives!! #7littlejohnstons

mstoot2cute @LivingToBeLove1 Amber nem got too much time on their hands. They always in them kid’s business. They put um out just to knit pick #7littlejohnstons Amber nem got too much time on their hands. They always in them kid’s business. They put um out just to knit pick #7littlejohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Weird that Anna never experienced therapy in her childhood... Even weirder that Trent and Amber think she has problems! #7littlejohnstons Weird that Anna never experienced therapy in her childhood... Even weirder that Trent and Amber think she has problems! #7littlejohnstons

mstoot2cute @LivingToBeLove1 Amber and Trent really got Ana thinking she’s crazy, whole time THEY are the problem!! #7littlejohnstons Amber and Trent really got Ana thinking she’s crazy, whole time THEY are the problem!!#7littlejohnstons

Brittany @Brittany1985 They have Anna thinking she's crazy being overhwelmed, the episodes they're talking about Amber was nasty and outrageous to her and when she didn't toe the line and behave it was her fault - the twisting of who causes the conflict is ridiculous #7littlejohnstons They have Anna thinking she's crazy being overhwelmed, the episodes they're talking about Amber was nasty and outrageous to her and when she didn't toe the line and behave it was her fault - the twisting of who causes the conflict is ridiculous #7littlejohnstons

What happened on 7 Little Johnstons episode 4?

Trent and Amber met Alex’s girlfriend Allie, who will go to homecoming with him. Emma was seen wearing dresses and trying to decide on her hair and makeup for the occasion with the help of her sisters Anna and Elizabeth.

The two also discussed their plans to build a gym in the house. Trent joked about installing mirrors all over the room so that they could see themselves working out.

Elsewhere, Alex took Allie to a romantic dinner, where he gifted her a necklace.

TLC airs fresh episode of 7 Little Johnstons every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

