"No words": Fans go wild as Rolling Stone UK releases unseen pictures of BTS' Jungkook 

BTS’ Jungkook, who’s already been on a roll because of his latest song, Seven, has yet again surprised fans, this time with his new unseen photos. These photos were released by Rolling Stone UK on July 24 along with a short interview of the artist.

The stunning pictures were taken during the BTS member's Calvin Klein shoot a few months back, when he was announced as the global brand ambassador for the renowned fashion label. The photos sent fans into an instant frenzy on social media, rendering many of them speechless, as indicated by the tweet below:

Rolling Stone UK magazine surprises fans with unseen photos of BTS' Jungkook

Following the resounding success of Jungkook's latest solo digital release, Seven, Rolling Stone UK has now released an interview that they had previously conducted with the global sensation. The interview article itself offered an extraordinary treat for fans as the images that accompanied it finally allowed fans a glimpse of the BTS maknae's concealed tattoo.

In one of the pictures, Jungkook was seen donning a white vest paired with sleek black leather pants, presented from a side profile view. In this image, Jungkook's right hand took the spotlight, displaying his impressive full-arm tattoo.

Another photo portrayed Jungkook shirtless. While a similar image had been released before, it had only revealed his upper body up till his chest. This time, however, fans were treated to the entirety of this striking appearance.

Dressed in a grey blazer, slightly rugged denim jeans, and polished classic black boots complementing the multiple silver chains around his neck, Jungkook's chiseled abs and toned physique were on full display in this image.

In the third photo, simplicity took center stage as Jungkook posed in a white T-shirt with the word “R-love-ution" printed on it, paired with a plain chic black bucket hat. His slight pout and pierced lips added an adorable touch, enhancing the photo's charm and appeal.

As soon as the pictures hit the internet, fans were sent into a tizzy and showered the idol with praises.

What Jungkook said in his interview with Rolling Stone UK

During the interview, Jungkook spoke about his personal experiences, recalling, in particular, his memories in the UK:

"When I think of the UK, I think about our Wembley Stadium concert a lot. It’s a dream come true for artists to perform at Wembley Stadium, so I can’t forget the moment when I was there performing on stage with our members and fans."

When asked about his experience as a solo artist, the BTS maknae reflected on his official solo debut, saying that he found the experience both challenging and refreshing. He said that he practiced diligently and took a hands-on approach, ensuring every aspect of his performance reflected his artistry. He added that he paid extra attention to recording the song and immersing himself in the music video's acting more as acting was more difficult than singing for him.

Jungkook's digital single, Seven, was released on July 14, 2023.