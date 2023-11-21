"Nobody puts Jeon Jungkook in the friendzone": BTS fans react hilariously as golden maknae refuses to accept parasocial terms with ARMYs

Jungkook of BTS has waged a fun war against his own group's fandom, ARMYs, at his first-ever solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live on Stage'. For those unversed, on November 20, Bangtan's maknae hosted his first-ever solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live on Stage,' at Janchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea, for approximately 4500+ fans.

Besides delivering spectacular live performances, Jungkook also indulged in a fun round of questions and answers and banter with ARMYs present there. When he asked fans how they view their relationship with him, ARMYs responded by saying "friend".

Surprised at ARMYs response, Jungkook replied that while being friends is great, he doesn't want to limit their equation to just friendship. He shared that he wants his equation with ARMYs to be one of love and that he loves them immensely.

This fun interaction went viral amongst international ARMYs on X who were not able to witness it live. "Nobody puts Jeon Jungkook in the friendzone", fans remarked hilariously.

Jungkook tries to counter the "friends" title given by ARMYs at his 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' concert

ARMYs are in agreement with the fact that no BTS member can beat Jungkook when it comes to impeccable fan service and maintaining a healthy parasocial relationship with ARMYs.

The youngest in the septet, Bangtan's maknae has always shared a warm and loving relationship with their fans, ARMYs, either by hosting Weverse livestreams or engaging on TikTok and sharing selfies and never-seen-before photos. Jungkook took the fan service a notch above when he shared a brief questionnaire to be answered by ARMYs via Weverse.

The brief questionnaire contained a total of six questions:

If we were to have a meal together, what food would you like to eat? If you could spend just one day with me, what would you like to do? What is the first word that comes to mind (or the word that best describes me) when you see me? What was the last thing I said in the group chat with the members? What is my favorite part of body that I like? If all ARMYs in audience close their eyes for a moment, what would I do?

When it came to answering the third question on the list "What is the first word that comes to mind (or the word that best describes me) when you see me?", ARMYs responded by shouting "friend".

Taken aback, Jungkook responded by stating that while being friends is great, it definitely can be better. Jungkook gathered his thoughts by responding:

"Okay. This word can encompass many things. That’s right. Love. Love comes to mind first. I love you!"

ARMYs took to X to commend the Euphoria singer's competitive spirit and hilariously commented that even fans cannot put him in friendzone.

Furthermore, ARMYs joked that the Dreamers singer is being "delulu" about his relationship with fans. For those unversed, "delulu" is a new-age slang word for delusional, which usually refers to an individual living in their own fantasy land and believing in their own fictional tales.

ARMYs understand that the My Time singer was just trying to engage with fans at his solo concert and lauded him for making efforts to get closer to the septet's beloved fandom and loved his simple yet effective "I love you" message for ARMYs.

Jungkook's Weverse Livestream for 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' earns staggering 12 million real-time views

Bangtan's maknae's debut solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live on Stage,' has proven to be a massive success, and the real-time numbers are proof of that. The concert was streamed live on the fan-community platform Weverse and earned a staggering 12 million real-time viewership worldwide.

'GOLDEN Live on Stage' etched its place in history as one of the highest real-time view-grossers for a solo artist. The news was confirmed by Weverse themselves, as the concert was streamed live for ARMYs in 20 different languages via the platform.

More information regarding the Golden Maknae's future activities and releases will be shared with ARMYs in due course.