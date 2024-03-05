"Not Pippa just some random body double": Kate Middleton conspiracy theories erupt amid first spotting since hospitalization 

Kate Middleton has left the internet shocked after unexpectedly making a public appearance for the first time in over two months. The Princess of Wales has not been photographed out and about since December 25, 2023.

Addressing her absence from the spotlight, Kate's representatives claimed that she was resting in private after undergoing her planned abdominal surgery. Nonetheless, speculations about her latest appearance have spread rapidly online.

On Monday, Kate Middleton was photographed being driven in a black Audi SUV by her mother, Carole Middleton. The duo was spotted near Windsor Castle. The former was seen sporting black sunglasses and open hair. It remains unclear as to where the pair was headed.

The sighting comes after Kensington Palace announced in January that the 42-year-old would remain out of the public eye until after Easter. They also said in a concise response earlier:

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

In another statement, Kensington Palace said that they would “only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Hence, many found it strange that the royal was suddenly seen in public. Speculations are rife that it could be her sister, Pippa Middleton, or a body double.

“They’re trying to lie to us”: Speculations about Pippa Middleton replacing Kate Middleton in latest pictures erupt online

Several netizens pointed out that the royal sitting next to Carole Middleton in the car resembled Kate's younger sister, Pippa, rather than the Princess of Wales herself. Many believe that since Kate’s eyes are covered with sunglasses in the pictures, the royals can easily deceive the public.

Several hilarious memes about Pippa Middleton have since appeared online. A few read:

Prince William’s absence from the memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece raises eyebrows

People continued to express concern about Kate Middleton after her husband, Prince William, pulled out of attending his godfather, King Constantine II of Greece’s memorial service on February 27, 2024.

The royal family claimed that he could not make it to the event due to “a personal matter.” They also shared that Kate was “doing well” in the same statement.

The last time the British royals informally spoke about Kate Middleton was during the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. When William was asked whether he was team Barbie or Oppenheimer, he revealed that he had not caught up on watching movies recently. He said:

“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before- with my wife it’s been a bit… But hopefully we’ll catch up. I’ll make my list tonight. I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins, I loved Oppenheimer. I haven’t watched Barbie yet but I want to.”

William remained tight-lipped when he was asked about his wife last week. As reported in New York Post, the 41-year-old evidently ignored a reporter who directly asked him where his wife was in Wrexham, Wales.