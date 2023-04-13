“Not product placement”: Lee Seung-gi’s agency denies the controversial jewelry scene video at wedding alleged to be an ad

On April 12, representatives from Lee Seung-gi’s side denied rumors of the actor’s wedding with Lee Da-in being sponsored by a jewelry company. PPL (Product Placement) speculations arose after a few netizens noticed the screen behind the couple playing scenes that looked like an advertisement from a brand.

An official statement regarding the controversy was reported by SPOTV News. As per the South Korean outlet, the Big Mouth actor’s representative said,

“It's not product placement. It's a video produced by Lee Seung-gi for his serenade at the wedding. It was put in as an insert scene before the couple came out just to look pretty.”

Lee Seung-gi’s agency releases official statement regarding the jewelry brand PPL controversy

On April 7, the Korean entertainment industry gained a newly married celebrity couple as Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot in a star-studded grand wedding. While there were multiple hurdles before reaching the wedding stage, the industry was mainly in celebratory mode.

Several pictures from the wedding went viral on the internet. One of them were screenshots where scenes from a jewelry brand played on the big screen behind the bride and groom.

Netizens on South Korean online platforms speculated that it seemed like the wedding was sponsored by the brand and criticized the Big Mouth actor for including a product placement. The jewelry shown in the scenes was reportedly from the same brand as the tiara Lee Da-in wore as a bride.

The pictures were taken during the time when the Big Mouth actor was serenading Lee Da-in with his own classic love song, Will You Marry Me.

Pictures showing the alleged product placement behind the bride and the groom (Image via Money Today)

Speculation around the supposed product placement continued to grow, prompting Lee Seung-gi’s agency representatives to release a statement. Speaking to SPOTV News, they mentioned that the scene was included just to look pretty while the actor sang for his wife.

Criticisms continue to pour as Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are allegedly spotted shopping in Singapore

The celebrity couple’s path leading to their marriage was filled with a few controversies. The online buzz filled with criticism did not seem to stop soon after the couple were spotted in Singapore recently.

They went to Singapore on a business trip, it is obvious that they are a newly married couples who want to spend some quality time together. IMO, it should not be a big deal for intellectual ppl and fans.

They went to Singapore on a business trip, it is obvious that they are a newly married couples who want to spend some quality time together. IMO, it should not be a big deal for intellectual ppl and fans.

On April 11, SPOTV News reported that the celebrity couple were enjoying and exploring Singapore. It was shared that the trip was related to Lee Seung-gi’s upcoming Asia tour in May.

However, the reasoning did not sit right with many netizens. A week ago, reports revealed that the celebrity couple will be foregoing their honeymoon by returning to their respective projects. The Big Mouth actor has his tour while the actress has filming for MBC’s upcoming drama, Lover, to gear up for.

Netizens criticized the duo by saying that any trip after the wedding could be considered a honeymoon trip.

The reaction was also stronger because South Korean outlets, such as SPOTV News, reported the couple’s Singapore photos as “honeymoon that is not a honeymoon.” However, some fans on Twitter defended the celebrity couple on Twitter.

