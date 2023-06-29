"Not into you": Married at First Sight fans don't think Mack is interested in Gina, feel bad for Clint

The final part of Married at First Sight season 16 reunion aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, June 28, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Gina and Mack sitting together on the sofa like a couple, with pastor Cal calling them the most "unexpected" pair of the season.

Gina was previously married to Clint, but the couple decided to get divorced on decision day. Mack, on the other hand, was left blindsided when his wife of 12 days, Dom, left him after some minor issues.

After the experiment, Gina and Mack went on a coffee date as the latter had reached out to her on Instagram. Gina revealed that Mack sent her a fire emoji in the DMs to reply to a story and they have been connecting well over the phone since then. Gina could not stop laughing while sitting on the sofa, but Mack looked serious.

The pair has not been on another date since, and under the pastor's pressure, Mack had to ask Gina out on a second date right there. Gina praised Mack for taking her side when Clint mentioned that he only dated slender women in front of everyone.

Gina said that she was open to a long-distance relationship, as Mack lived in Michigan. Meanwhile, she had refused to make even small adjustments with Clint.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Gina was more interested in Mack than he was in her.

Married at First Sight fans feel bad for Clint

In the reunion, Clint mentioned that he was happy for Mack and Gina and would even attend their wedding in the future. He did not feel that Mack broke the bro-code as he went on the date after his divorce.

Married at First Sight fans, however, felt that Clint did feel bad that his ex-wife was dating his friend and wanted a re-match for them. They also did not feel that Mack was too interested in Gina.

Kandykane @kandycane11111 #marriedatfirstsightnashville I don’t think Mack likes Gina. I almost feel like Mack was feelin Dom and he needed this for them to work. He didn’t plan on staying though. #mafs #mafs nashville I don’t think Mack likes Gina. I almost feel like Mack was feelin Dom and he needed this for them to work. He didn’t plan on staying though. #mafs #marriedatfirstsightnashville #mafsnashville

Tv queen @Realiteatv30

More than he does on the after show she should’ve been done plus he’s in another state #marriedatfirstsight Gina is concerned about Mack not seeming interested but once he made it like Gina hits him upMore than he does on the after show she should’ve been done plus he’s in another state #mafs Gina is concerned about Mack not seeming interested but once he made it like Gina hits him upMore than he does on the after show she should’ve been done plus he’s in another state #mafs #marriedatfirstsight

Leslie @EternallyLeslie



Clint really liked Gina. Poor guy. Clint definitely seems disappointed that Mack and Gina hit it off. He's trying to be cool about it.Clint really liked Gina. Poor guy. #MAFS Clint definitely seems disappointed that Mack and Gina hit it off. He's trying to be cool about it. Clint really liked Gina. Poor guy. #MAFS

REESE™ @_kissmyreese #MAFS the only couple i’m sad about is gina and clint. i liked them. 🥴 #MarriedAtFirstSight the only couple i’m sad about is gina and clint. i liked them. 🥴 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

jt @JOSH_DATGUY Gina and Mack have nothing in common except for bashing Clint she loves that he does that with her. #MarriedAtFirstSight Gina and Mack have nothing in common except for bashing Clint she loves that he does that with her.#MarriedAtFirstSight

𝔸𝕄𝔹 @imcaramelnotred #MAFS Clint looks damn good in this suit and the slicked back hair.. Gina is out her mind Clint looks damn good in this suit and the slicked back hair.. Gina is out her mind 😂 #MAFS

Asia Grace @Vavabooom

Enough is e-nough. #MAFs Dear God, set us free from the Gina and Mac story + who’s now dating .Enough is e-nough. #MarriedAtFirstSight Dear God, set us free from the Gina and Mac story + who’s now dating . Enough is e-nough. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFs

Mack met his ex-wife once again at the reunion

Mack's ex-wife Dom left him after just 12 days of the wedding, feeling that they were not ready to settle down. She was also anxious after seeing Dom's living conditions, as he resided in his friends' basement.

Mack explained that he had just moved to the town and clarified that he did not think that they would separate so early on in their relationship. They finally agreed to be friends and decided to grab beer afterwards.

The production of season 17 of Married at First Sight, shot in Denver, has already been announced by Lifetime, but the release date is unknown.

